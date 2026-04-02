Agent confirms record-breaking Arsenal transfer is ON as Mikel Arteta drives deal forward

Christian Kofane has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Interest from Arsenal in Christian Kofane “is genuine” with Mikel Arteta a big fan, according to the Bayer Leverkusen striker’s agent.

The Gunners lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City before the international break but everything else is going well for Arsenal so far this term.

Arteta’s side are currently nine points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, who occupy second place with a game in hand, in the Premier League table, while they are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League. Favourable draws point to the Gunners advancing to the next round in both competitions.

And, after spending over £250m (€288m, $330m) on new signings last summer, Arsenal are set to go again in the transfer market in a few months’ time as they look to continue improving their squad.

Arsenal finally spent money on a centre-forward in the summer as Viktor Gyokeres arrived from Sporting CP, though the Sweden international has not had the impact many had hoped for.

That has led Arsenal to look for a different option ahead of the summer transfer window, with rumours that Leverkusen striker Kofane has emerged on their list.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Wednesday that Arsenal are monitoring the 19-year-old after he ‘impressed’ them in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are monitoring Christian Kofane. The 19 y/o talented striker impressed in the Champions League round of 16.

‘Several other top English clubs are also interested, and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on him as well.

‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen are demanding €60-70 million for a summer transfer. Top transfer by Rolfes/Falkenberg. Both are in good contact with agent Eric Depolo.’

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Kofane agent responds to Arsenal links

And now the Cameroon international’s agent, Eric Depolo, has revealed that interest from Arsenal “is genuine” and that Arteta wants to sign Kofane.

Depolo told Daily Arsenal in response to the rumours: “Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine.

“The manager [Mikel Arteta] likes him very much.”

Speaking about other interested clubs, Depolo added: “Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton, Brentford, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.”

When asked if any club is leading the race, he replied: “I think it is too early to say, but due to the fact that the player speaks Spanish, like Mikel Arteta, and that William Saliba is originally from Cameroon, I would say Arsenal are in pole position.”

On talks with Arsenal, he said: “Yes, there is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is to win the league — from there everything will start moving.”

Confirming Kofane’s asking price, Depolo continued: “He is a €100 million player. With Kofane, Arsenal will have a top striker for the next 10 years.”

If the deal goes through for anything near €100m then Arsenal will have signed the most expensive teenager in Premier League history, eclipsing the €70m (£61m) Manchester United paid for Leny Yoro.

More Arsenal news: Gunners in for Ederson, Aubameyang to Spurs?

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Newcastle and Man United target Ederson with Serie A side Atalanta set to demand at least €50m (£43.6m) for their star midfielder.

The Brazil international is reportedly being targeted to provide stronger competition in the Arsenal engine room, specifically for Martin Zubimendi.

Tottenham have been tipped to sign former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to rebuild their squad under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

In a long interview, European football expert Andy Brassell told talkSPORT: “Perhaps a little bit out there for some people, I’d go for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.”

And the chances of Riccardo Calafiori moving back to Italy in the summer seem to be growing as Inter Milan are ready to ‘swoop’ for him with a concrete €50m (£43.5m) bid this summer.

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