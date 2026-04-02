Manchester United need to clear several hurdles before they can sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been told a move to Manchester United could still be on the cards for him this summer, if various factors are adhered to, while reports in Uruguay have suggested the Magpies’ interest in a fading Red Devils star could unlock a potential deal.

The Italy international midfielder has found himself attracting widespread attention ahead of the summer window. Now regarded as one of the best all-round midfielders in the Premier League, it appears that Newcastle could face a difficult fight to keep Tonali on their hands this summer.

Indeed, while Tonali himself is not personally agitating to leave a club he knows has stood by him through difficult times in his career, his agent is making moves behind the scenes and has very publicly addressed his efforts to move the 25-year-old on.

To that end, Arsenal and Manchester United have both been strongly linked with moves, though sources exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk over the weekend that there is a growing belief that Manchester City will look to sign two midfielders this summer, with Tonali and Elliot Anderson both on their radar and with City legends Bernardo Silva and Rodri both expected to move on.

Understandably, though, Newcastle are determined not to simply allow another of their prized assets to depart this summer and have struck a prohibitive £80m to £100m fee (up to €115m, $133m) on his head to deter admirers and reflective of the fact that they simply do not want to lose him.

Off the back of that, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Wednesday that Manchester United were likely to focus on other targets before the Italian, feeling there were better value for money signings out there and having raised a few doubts over a deal for the former AC Milan midfielder.

Following on from our report, Romano now insists there still remains a way for Man Utd to strike a deal, though he admits several things must fall into place first…

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Romano explains how Man Utd can sign Sandro Tonali

“There have been English reports suggesting Tonali was only on United’s radar a year ago and that his price remains too high,” Romano began on his YouTube channel. “But my information is that contact has taken place this year, in February and March. United reached out to Tonali’s camp again to be informed about his situation and to understand Newcastle’s price and conditions.

“Arsenal have also made calls to be informed, and Manchester City continue to admire Tonali too, although their top target remains Elliott Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

“As I said last month, City have placed Anderson at the top of their list. Tonali is also included because Bernardo Silva is leaving, so they could sign more than one midfielder.

“At the moment, United are not planning to pay anything crazy for Tonali. If the price is right, he is a serious option, but they will not overspend. The interest from both United and City in Tonali and Anderson is real, but still at an early stage.

“So, both Manchester clubs admire the same two players, but there is still a long way to go before bids or agreements happen.”

Could swap deal hold the key to the transfer?

Now, a report from Uruguayan outlet El Pais has offered Man Utd a possible route to reducing their outlay for Tonali.

That’s after it was claimed that the Red Devils had ‘refused’ an offer from Newcastle to sell Manuel Ugarte to the Magpies in the January window, deciding at the time that it wasn’t the right time to let the 24-year-old Uruguay international depart.

However, a summer departure at Old Trafford cannot be ruled out. Ugarte has rarely delivered on the star billing that the then director of football, Dan Ashworth, promised on his £50m signing from PSG, and sources understand that the Red Devils will now consider offers to move him on this summer after two largely underwhelming seasons in the north-west.

While a move to the continent – Juventus have been strongly linked – looks a genuine option – it’s suggested Man Utd could utilise interest from Eddie Howe’s side in Ugarte as part of a possible swap deal and potentially drive down the Tonali price.

TEAMtalk sources, however, are yet to confirm if the alleged Newcastle interest in Ugarte is genuine at this stage.

Elliot Anderson drops subtle transfer hint; mass Newcastle exodus fears

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest star Anderson has posted an intriguing social media image as United battle City for his signature.

On the subject of Tonali, our report on Wednesday confirmed he is one of four big-name players that Newcastle were battling to keep, while comments made by the club’s chief executive, David Hopkinson, have suggested Howe is also battling to keep his job as Magpies manager.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has responded to shock speculation that Barcelona’s option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United has expired.

Back at Newcastle, and if you missed our exclusive on Wednesday, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Newcastle had been offered the chance to sign a Paris Saint-Germain striker who is now ready to green-light his exit from the European champions.

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