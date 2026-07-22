Fabrizio Romano shuts down TWO rumoured Man Utd moves – ‘not true’

Barcelona have beaten Manchester United to the signing of an attacking target

Two rumoured Manchester United moves – both of which are potential arrivals – will NOT happen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd have banked four new players this summer, with Karl Darlow, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Tynan Thompson all arriving.

There’s plenty of work left to do with regards to incomings, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, reaffirming a third new midfielder is wanted.

However, United are also keen to add a new left-back too, with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall top of their shortlist.

A left winger could arrive, but only if Marcus Rashford leaves, while The Athletic stated a new striker is on the agenda too, with any arrival potentially linked to Joshua Zirkzee departing.

As such, it came as something of a surprise over the past 48 hours to see reports from South America claiming Man Utd had opened talks to sign yet another goalkeeper.

Claims from Paraguay stated United were moving for Orlando Gill, the 26-year-old goalkeeper who starred for Paraguay at the recent World Cup.

But with United already signing Darlow via free agency, transfer guru Romano has confirmed the links between Man Utd and Gill are fake news.

Fabrizio Romano shuts down two Man Utd transfers

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I saw a link coming from Paraguay, Man Utd negotiating for Orlando Gill, the goalkeeper from Paraguay who had a fantastic World Cup.

“But the story is not true. Man Utd signed Karl Darlow and already have a first goalkeeper in Senne Lammens.

“Darlow will be the back-up, Tom Heaton is the third goalkeeper, and meanwhile Altay Bayindir is still there.

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“They’re looking for a solution for Bayindir, but Man Utd already decided to let him go. So for the goalkeeper [Gill], no movements.”

Romano then went on to stress suggestions in the media of Man Utd being in talks to sign Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace are also overblown.

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According to the reporter, Man Utd will NOT make any attempts to sign a new winger like Sarr while Rashford remains in situ.

And per an update from the i paper on Tuesday, the overwhelming expectation is Rashford will remain a United player next season after an eye-opening INEOS blunder.