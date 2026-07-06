Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie, who has been linked with Real Madrid

As Real Madrid continue to keep tabs on Piero Hincapie, TEAMtalk can reveal whether Arsenal would be willing to sell the defender to Jose Mourinho’s side in the summer transfer window.

Hincapie joined Arsenal on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 and played a major role in the Gunners’ success last season.

The Ecuador international defender, who can play as a centre-back and as a left-back, helped Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the final of the Champions League during the 2025/26 campaign.

The 24-year-old scored one goal and gave two assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Arsenal.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on February 24 that Arsenal had already decided to make Hincapie’s loan deal permanent in the summer of 2026.

Arsenal eventually announced the decision on June 25, stating on their official website that they have ‘activated the option to make Piero Hincapie’s transfer to us permanent from July 1’.

Real Madrid were linked with Hincapie before the announcement, with new Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho looking for a left-footed centre-back who can also play as a left-back.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori is also on Madrid’s radar, according to the Spanish media.

Even after Hincapie’s becoming a permanent Arsenal player, rumours linking Madrid with the Ecuador international are not going away.

According to El Debate, Mourinho has made the ‘signing’ of another centre-back’ in the summer transfer window ‘a priority’.

Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella have been the four major signings for Madrid so far this summer.

Madrid have Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and Arsenal duo Calafiori and Hincapie are ‘at the top of the list’.

While Calafiori is said to be valued at €80million (£68.4m, $91.2m), Hincapie would cost €60m (£51.3m, $68.4m), according to the report.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has already reported that Man City have rebuffed Real Madrid’s approach for Dias, and we can now reveal that Los Blancos will suffer rejection should they try to sign Hincapie from Arsenal.

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‘Arsenal love Hincapie’

Bailey has told us that, despite Madrid’s reported interest in Hincapie, Arsenal have no desire to sell the defender.

Sources have told us that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta does not want manager Mikel Arteta to be short of options in defence, with Myles Lewis-Skelly likely to be used in midfield next season.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Arsenal love Hincapie, there was never a doubt they would make his move permanent.

“The club have no intention of letting him go, but that doesn’t stop clubs looking.

“With Myles Lewis-Skelly likely to be deployed more in midfield, the key for Arsenal is not leaving themselves short in any area.”

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