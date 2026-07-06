Celtic ‘agree personal terms’ to sign headline-making £3m-rated striker

Celtic are closing in on a new striker

Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of Camilo Duran after the Colombian forward “agreed personal terms” ahead of a proposed move from Qarabag.

The 22-year-old attacker has emerged as a priority target for Martin O’Neill’s men after a standout 2025/26 campaign in Azerbaijan, where he shone domestically and also in the Champions League.

Duran, who joined Qarabag from Portimonense for around £200,000 last summer, scored four goals in the expanded group stage of Europe’s premier cup competition, notching five in the tournament in total.

Indeed, Duran made headlines as he notched a brace against Eintracht Frankfurt, alongside goals against Benfica and Ajax, while also finding the target in the play-off defeat to Newcastle.

Celtic saw an opening bid of around £1.7million rejected for Duran, but reports in Azerbaijan indicate a second offer is imminent and expected to meet Qarabag’s valuation, as per transfer journalist George Tsarouchas.

While reports on the figures vary, it’s claimed that the deal could reach closer to £3m, which is the figure that the reigning Azerbaijan champions are currently demanding.

It’s also stated that negotiations on personal terms have already “been agreed” after Duran’s representatives jetted into Glasgow last week, leaving only an agreement between the clubs to be finalised.

If Celtic do snap up the striker it would represent a record sale for Qarabag, surpassing the £2.5m fee received for Cape Verde winger Leandro Andrade when he moved to Ukrainian side Polissya Zhytomyr earlier this summer.

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Celtic also closing in on Tottenham star

Meanwhile, Celtic are plotting a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur starlet Alfie Devine as they aim to accelerate their transfer plans, after Championship side Preston missed their chance to snap up the midfielder on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Deepdale, where his impressive performances caught the eye of a number of clubs in the EFL and Scotland.

Preston actually activated their option-to-buy on Devine in early June, but that came with a July 1 deadline which has now passed, leaving doubts that the deal will be wrapped up.

To that end, it’s opened the door to other clubs to move for the player, despite Spurs remaining in contact with Preston over Devine’s next move.

As reported by Football Insider, Celtic boss Martin O’Neill is a big fan of the midfield talent, with Hoops scouts having made multiple trips to Deepdale to watch Devine in action for North End over the last six months.

The report adds that Celtic are now prepared to step up their interest, with Tottenham’s moves this summer opening the door for a definitive Devine exit.

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