Andoni Iraola reaches decision to get rid of Liverpool winger – on the market in January

Andoni Iraola is trying to work out his best Liverpool side

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is ready to sell Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window, according to the Italian media, which has also revealed the winger’s stance on leaving the Reds.

Chiesa has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Italian club Juventus.

The winger was 26 at the time and cost Liverpool just £10million up front, plus £2.5m in add-ons.

It was widely hailed as a bargain signing, with Chiesa having established himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A at the time.

However, Chiesa has been a flop at Liverpool, with the winger struggling with injury problems and also having competition for a place in the team.

The Italy international has made only 50 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring five goals and giving five assists in the process.

Chiesa is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028, but, according to the Italian press, a parting of the ways is very likely in the middle of the season.

CalcioMercato has reported that not only does Chiesa want to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window, but Reds manager Iraola, too, is ready to sever ties with the 28-year-old.

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Liverpool and Federico Chiesa endgame nears

The report in the Italian news outlet has stated: ‘Chiesa, who will turn 29 on October 25th, still has a lot to say and give.

‘If he can’t find a spot in the Reds’ shirt, he’ll pack his bags in January.

‘With 18 months left on his contract, he’ll have to do so for everyone’s sake.

‘He can’t afford to sit idly by on the bench; he wants to play, he has to, even to regain his place in the national team.

‘After rejecting Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the European Championship and who showed his best form.’

The report further added: ‘Chiesa will be put on the market in January, and Liverpool’s current goal is to collect at least €15 million from his sale.

‘Those interested (in Italy, he’s been eyed by Napoli and Inter) should consider his salary: in England, Enrico’s son earns around €7 million net per season.’

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