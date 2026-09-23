Man Utd urged to avoid ‘tricky’ signings and bring in ‘top’ defender from Brentford

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan has recommended an established Premier League centre-back to help solve their defensive issues.

United have struggled in their opening five games in the league, picking up just five points from a possible 15.

Many have looked to the defence as the root of issues, with their backline conceding 11 goals in all competitions so far this season, four of which coming from two newly promoted sides, and of course three against Brighton in a spectacular Carabao Cup Third Round comeback.

Having not signed a defender since 2024, supporters are growing impatient with the slow-moving defensive rebrand happening at the club, as each summer transfer window over the last few seasons seems to focus on improvements in specific positions rather than general squad upgrades.

And, with players such as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw only ageing, and full-backs Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot coming under regular heavy criticism, a defensive overhaul looks more necessary than ever.

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Strachan recommends Premier League defender to bolster backline

Strachan, who picked up 50 caps for Scotland and over 200 appearances for United back in his playing days, believes his former club should stop overcomplicating their transfers and bring in established Premier League talent, such as 25-year-old Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

Collins, who is a regular in the Republic of Ireland national team and was announced as Brentford captain at the beginning of last season, has over 150 appearances in the Premier League, and Strachan believes he could be the man to stabilise United’s backline.

Strachan, speaking to Grosvenor Sport, said: “I think the problem for Michael Carrick is in the defence.

“I don’t think you can challenge for the Champions League or Premier League, because when you’re coming up against the best, you need the defence.

“It’s just funny to me that I go and watch Brentford, and I watched Nathan Collins. What a good player he is. Could somebody not sign him?

“That’s not as flamboyant a name that anybody’d want at Man Utd. They want something really tricky. But that guy is a top centre-half.

“You don’t have to scour the world when it’s right in front of you.”

Collins in under contract at Brentford until 2029, having signed a six-year deal when he signed for the Bees for £23 million three years ago.

If United were to go in for Collins, it would go alongside their potential move for Tyrick Mitchell at Crystal Palace, and the possibility that they take another swipe at Lewis Hall, despite his recent comments which suggest he may stick at Newcastle United for the foreseeable.

But these signings may not occur under current United boss Carrick, as a replacement has already been named as the pressure mounts on the former Red Devil’s midfielder.