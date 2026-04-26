Anfield legend Steven Gerrard appears to have taken a swipe at owners FSG for missing out on two top Premier League stars who ‘should be playing for Liverpool’ now.

The Reds splashed out almost £450million on new recruits last summer as they looked to uild on Arne Slot’s maiden campaign that delivered a Premier League title.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Hiugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni all arrived to much fanafir, but things haven’t gone to plan at all.

Indeed, the Reds have never looked like defending their Premier League crown, as Arsenal and Manchester City battle it out for the title, with the best Liverpool can hope just qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

But it’s the January window that’s holding plenty of frustration for Gerrard, with the Anfield outfit only agreeing a deal for Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet, which will go through this summer.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Southampton, the Reds legend suggested FSG blundered by not signing Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo when both were available.

The duo ended up at City instead, and Gerrard is shocked that was allowed to happen, considering centre-back and winger are both positions that will end up needing to be addressed by Anfield chiefs in the upcoming summer window.

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Liverpool’s loss has been City’s gain

Indeed, Liverpool were heavily linked with both Guehi and Semenyo before City eventually got the deals done for a combined fee of just over £80m.

Both players joined at a time when City badly needed a spark, making immediate impacts in defence and attack as Pep Guardiola’s men are now firmly back in the title race after Arsenal had looked like running away with it.

And Gerrard is ruing the two that got away, telling TNT Sports: “They should be playing for Liverpool, so that hurts even more.

“We were linked with two of those players and that would have made a big difference to Liverpool.

“But I’ve said it before on record. Two top, top players. And for the price that they got them in as well. One on a free [not quite]. One was, you know, £60 million. In today’s market, they’re two bargains.

“Quality players, experienced, ready to go into the prime years of their career. International-level players. And what they’ve done is they’ve just helped kick City on at the right time.”

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