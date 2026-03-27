Mikel Arteta urged to replace Arsenal duo with spectacular new attacking addition

Premier League legend Steven Gerrard has urged Mikel Arteta to replace two Arsenal players this summer and upgrade a key area of his front three.

Despite missing out on their first trophy in six years last weekend, when they suffered defeat against Man City in the Carabao Cup final, the Gunners remain in the hunt for three more trophies heading into the final two months of the campaign.

Arsenal currently hold a nine-point lead over City in the Premier League title race with only seven games remaining, although Pep Guardiola’s men do still have a game in hand and might have gained a psychological advantage with their win at Wembley.

Despite still competing on multiple fronts, Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta also has eyes on the summer transfer window and areas of Arteta’s starting XI that can be improved.

And former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard fully expects the north London side to sign a new left-sided forward, insisting that as an area where Arteta can improve his team going forward.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have mainly shared responsibility on the left-flank this season, with Eberechi Eze also filling in at times. However, Martinelli has only scored once in the Premier League throughout the entire campaign, while Trossard is arguably a better performer coming off the bench.

And speaking about what the north London side can do in the summer window, Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left.

“I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player, but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.”

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Pressure still on Arteta to deliver

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker Ally McCoist also expects Arteta to bolster his squad this summer, although what sort of money is spent will depend on how the current campaign ends.

McCoist added: “You always look to bring players in and strengthen your squad and that will be the case and I think Arsenal will look to strengthen.

“But a lot of it will be determined by how the season goes and even what happens to the manager as well because the pressure on Arsenal is absolutely immense.

“I do think they will get over the line and they’ve needed this squad which I think is the strongest, they have two players for every position.”

Arsenal will be back in action after the international break when they face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals before the first leg of their Champions League last-eight clash with Sporting.

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More Arsenal news: Real Madrid raid; Anderson swoop

Arsenal are planning to raid Real Madrid to bring a top attacking talent to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also claimed Los Blancos’ stance on selling the player.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have ‘sensed an opportunity’ to complete a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the summer, according to reports.

Finally, Manchester United could be given the chance to sign an Arsenal star in the summer if he instigates a move, according to reports.