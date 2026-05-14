A versatile and ‘invaluable’ star Liverpool might be wise to keep wants to hear what a true European giant have to say amid renewed transfer interest.

When it comes time for Arne Slot to name his first squad of the season next year, Liverpool fans might be in for a shock.

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are both leaving as free agents. Alisson Becker is open to joining Juventus, while Ibrahima Konate still hasn’t signed a new contract and his existing deal is up in the summer.

Curtis Jones will be moved on if a new deal with the only Scouser in the first-team can’t be thrashed out. Federico Chiesa can return to Italy, Cody Gakpo is up for sale, and Harvey Elliott won’t be reintegrated back into the first-team once his shambolic loan spell at Aston Villa concludes.

And according to the Daily Mail, there’s yet another household name who might be wearing a different club’s kit next year.

Joe Gomez to leave Liverpool too?

They stated long-serving Joe Gomez, who’s been on Liverpool’s books since 2015 and even played in the Brendan Rodgers era, is wanted by Besiktas and AC Milan.

As you might expect, it’s Milan that Gomez is interested in talking to, with the report noting he ‘is understood to be particularly interested by what Milan could propose.’

The Serie A giants and seven-time European Cup/Champions League winners hold long-standing admiration for Gomez, and it’s kicking back up ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Gomez turns 29 later in May and will have just a single year remaining on his contract at season’s end.

The report made a case for and against Gomez leaving, and in truth, Liverpool would be wise to err on the side of caution and keep the veteran around.

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Why Liverpool should keep Joe Gomez

Liverpool are already losing a mountain of experience when Robertson and Salah go. If Alisson leaves too, Gomez will actually become the fourth oldest player in the squad and he’s not even in his thirties.

Only Virgil van Dijk, Freddie Woodman and Wataru Endo would be more senior figures, and the last two barely play.

What’s more, the Mail highlighted Gomez’s versatility, which they described as ‘invaluable’. And given Robertson at left-back is leaving and Conor Bradley at right-back won’t be fit for the start of next season, Gomez’s positional flexibility could prove even more essential than ever next term.

If Konate leaves, he’ll stand a greater chance of featuring at centre-back too. What’s more, the incoming Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni both lack experience and could learn a thing or two from experienced campaigners like Van Dijk and Gomez.

When recently speaking about his situation at Anfield, Gomez admitted his future is very much up in the air.

“I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer. I’ve only got a year left, so I don’t know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess,” he said.

“But I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I’ll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful, and we’ll see.”

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