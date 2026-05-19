There are suggestions departing Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, could succeed Arne Slot at Liverpool, and a report has weighed in with a massive update.

For the bulk of the campaign, and despite Liverpool floundering on an almost weekly basis, the common consensus among reporters and outlets was Arne Slot will still be at Anfield next season.

The Dutchman has publicly confirmed he’s been heavily involved in transfer plans for the summer, while there were even suggestions the customary end-of-season review could be dispensed with, such was FSG’s belief in Slot despite the struggles.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Monday of Liverpool’s hierarchy losing faith in Slot, who is now in danger of being relieved of his duties. Bailey’s update can be read here.

That sparked immediate speculation Liverpool could move for PSG’s Luis Enrique, with the Spaniard quickly installed as favourite to replace Slot with the bookmakers.

However, such a move has subsequently been downplayed, with Enrique instead expected to sign a new and improved contract in Paris.

Another manager speculatively linked with the potential vacancy at Liverpool is outgoing Man City legend, Pep Guardiola. Those links came from CaughtOffside.

However, a comprehensive update from The Telegraph has quickly shut down those rumours. Instead, there are only two jobs we should expect to see Guardiola take in the rest of his managerial career.

Only two jobs possible for Pep Guardiola – NOT Liverpool

‘The expectation from those close to Guardiola is that it will almost certainly be international football,’ declared the report. ‘A new frontier.

‘There are two nations that fascinate Guardiola. He grew up mesmerised by the power of the yellow Brazilian jersey and is fascinated not just by their football culture, but the fact that they have not won the World Cup since 2002.

‘But Carlo Ancelotti, perhaps wisely, perhaps considering what might happen, has renewed his contract with the Selecao, even before this summer’s tournament.

‘As has Thomas Tuchel, whose contract extension with England takes him up to the 2028 European Championship.

‘The Football Association did make contact with Guardiola before hiring Tuchel and received some encouragement. But not now. That is one for the future, possibly.’

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Explaining why you won’t see Guardiola manage Spain, the report added: ‘It is unlikely to be Spain. Guardiola played for the national team but he is a proud Catalan and his political beliefs remain strong.

‘So, for now, it is likely to be a life away from football, which he has dominated for so long but which has clearly taken a lot out of him.

‘An expectation would be to see him somewhere for those European Championships in two years’ time or the Copa America.’

Guardiola’s replacement at the Etihad will be Enzo Maresca, while Slot’s future at Liverpool – and whether or not he has one – will be decided in Liverpool’s end-of-season review.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool expected to sell star who commented on Mo Salah social media post