Liverpool manager has told John Henry that he wants two new deals prioritised

Liverpool are working towards an extension for a player who is fast becoming one of their most important stars, while Arne Slot has sent FSG and owner John Henry a clear message as another crucial squad man is also set to be rewarded with a pay rise.

The Merseysiders left no stone unturned in their quest to strengthen Slot’s title-winning squad this summer, trading no fewer than 19 players on permanent deals either in or out of the club. With an eye-catching £440m (€505m, $598m) splashed out on new recruits, Liverpool have started the new season in impressive fashion, winning all seven of their matches played so far.

While the revolution of Slot’s squad is not yet complete – and sources have revealed the Reds have already started planning for three more quality signings in 2026 – the Dutchman is well aware of the need to protect those quality stars currently on their books.

And one man in particular, Ryan Gravenberch, has started the new season in imperious form, racking up five appearances so far and adding two goals and two assists in that time.

That form has led one prominent pundit to argue why he has been Liverpool’s most consistent performer so far this season.

His current Liverpool deal expires in 2028, but despite having just under three years left to run, the Reds are understood to be keen to lock him down to an extended contract, as a reward for his fine performances and in light of speculation that familiar foes, Real Madrid, are starting to lurk with intent.

However, our transfer insider Dean Jones is adamant that Gravenberch will not be allowed to leave and are already working on plans over a new deal, while plans are also in place to tie down another crucial squad star in Curtis Jones.

Liverpool ready to tie Gravenberch, Jones duo down to new Anfield deals

Explaining why there is now a willingness from Slot and Co to tie the former Bayern Munich midfielder down to a new deal, Jones told TEAMtalk: “The links between Liverpool players and Real Madrid never seem to stop, but this is one deal that the Reds cannot contemplate.

“Sources in Spain don’t believe this is a live pursuit yet, but the level of performance he is showing means such speculation cannot be ignored.

“A new contract has been mooted and that is something Liverpool are going to have to move forward with.

“It doesn’t seem imminent, but after the saga they found themselves in with Trent, Salah and Van Dijk last season, it would be a big surprise if they do not tie him up pretty soon to stay committed beyond 2028.”

That’s a view echoed by another journalist, Graeme Bailey, who feels both Gravenberch and Jones will be next in line to sign new deals at Anfield.

“When it comes to Liverpool contracts, I think Curtis Jones will be sorted pretty soon,” Bailey told TBR. “Ryan Gravenberch will be the next cab off the rank after that.

“In terms of contracts, Jones and Gravenberch will be the next big deals Liverpool really commit to.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are now more likely than ever to bring forward their plan to sign Marc Guehi in the January transfer window after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the crushing, lengthy injury loss of young centre-half Giovanni Leoni.

Previous reports, which described the England defender as ‘an absolute tank’, have revealed the player is ‘dead set’ on moving to Anfield despite interest from some of European football’s behemoths.

It’s not just Guehi that Slot hopes to sign in 2026, with a report naming the mouthwatering triple deal the Reds hope to secure in 2026, with an ‘unflappable’ Premier League star top of their wishlist.

And finally, claims made by Southampton boss Will Still suggests the shirt-waving antics that led to Hugo Ekitike’s red card for Liverpool on Tuesday evening may have been part of a badly thought-through pre-match promise to the Saints manager.

