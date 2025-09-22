Liverpool have already put in place firm plans for the transfer windows of 2026, which will see the next phase of Arne Slot’s Anfield revolution continue – and the Dutchman is ready to focus on three positions and four players, in particular.

The Merseysiders may be defending Premier League champions, but that did not stop Slot from embarking on the most historic summer refresh in the club’s history. Some 19 senior players either arrived or left Anfield on permanent deals, with Liverpool splashing out some £440m (€505m, $598m) on new players.

While a good portion of that was returned through some high-profile sales, the Reds are not done yet – and it’s understood the next phase of Slot’ revolution will see a midfielder made a priority target, while long-term heirs to both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk will also be sought.

In Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allster and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool have arguably the best balanced midfield trio in world football.

However, the cover beyond them – Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo are the main options – arguably has room for improvement. As a result, a second report has backed up claims that the Reds are ready to move for Crystal Palace schemer Adam Wharton next year – a player described as ‘unflappable’ by a much-respected former international manager.

The 21-year-old England star is now regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, and is tipped to have a long and distinguished career in the Premier League.

And according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, the Reds are very much keen on a deal to sign Wharton in 2026, while Bailey has also confirmed our report from last week that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba – very much on Man Utd’s radar – is seen as a solid back-up option.

“In my opinion, Liverpool are going to want another CDM next year, a top-class one,” Bailey told Rousing The Kop.

“Angelo Stiller would do that role, but I do personally wonder whether Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton would be higher up in the pecking order; obviously, they would come with significantly higher price tags.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we see Liverpool getting involved in those conversations a bit more.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Ruben Amorim shocked as Man Utd ‘dream target’ wants to join Liverpool

Liverpool also want Van Dijk and Salah heirs

Our reporter Dean Jones has also confirmed interest from Merseyside in Brighton star Baleba and there are concerns growing at Old Trafford that the Premier League champions could beat them to a deal.

“Manchester United were the first club to make a move for Baleba in the summer and they still see him as a key target for their long-term rebuild under Amorim. There was intent behind that approach, wanting to show the player and club how serious they are,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk, in a new update.

“But the concern is that Liverpool’s admiration could turn into something more concrete.

“They’ve already shown this year they’re not afraid to splash out big money on the right player, and if they decided to push for Baleba, United would suddenly find themselves in an unwanted situation. No one wants to go head-to-head with Liverpool – on or off the pitch.”

In addition to a new midfielder, the Reds are also keeping an eye on the market for long-term successors to two bona fide Anfield legends in Salah and Van Dijk.

While both signed new two-year deals to remain at Anfield until 2027 over the summer, Slot knows that at 33 in Salah’s case and 34 for Van Dijk that they won’t last at the very top level forever

As a result, the Reds are very much focused on securing the signing of Marc Guehi from Palace in 2026, with sources explaining how Slot has put himself into a very strong position and why a deal could even be done as soon as January, as opposed to waiting to sign the 25-year-old as a free agent next summer.

Liverpool are also monitoring the form of Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, with the former Eagles winger now established as one of the best right-sided attackers in world football and having put up numbers to rival Salah last season.

However, amid talk of a new British record fee may be required, the prospect of him moving to Anfield has seemingly torn journalists.

Latest Liverpool news: New Real raid worry; ‘absolute tank’ wants move

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is keen to add to his midfield options, and shock reports claim the LaLiga giants are looking into blockbuster raids for Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Jones also described Real interest in Mac Allister as ‘genuine’ over the weekend, though was not entirely convinced that it would lead to a 2026 departure for the Argentine, having offered an insight into his mindset.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Luis Suarez is personally trying to get a Liverpool transfer deal over the line, having advised a Barcelona star over the potential move.

And finally, Liverpool have been given a significant lift in their quest to bring an “absolute tank” to Anfield after a journalist shared why he wants the move to Merseyside above all others.

How Baleba performed in the Premier League last season