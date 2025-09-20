Liverpool have been given another significant lift in their quest to bring Marc Guehi to Anfield after a journalist shared why he wants the move to Anfield above all others, and with a source explaining why Arne Slot’s chances of a January deal are not to be entirely ruled out.

The Reds came within a whisker of completing a move for the 25-times capped England star on transfer deadline day, having agreed a fee of £35m that would have seen Crystal Palace also claim 10% of any future sale. And even though Guehi had passed a medical and agreed personal terms with Liverpool, the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal at the 11th hour, having failed to land a replacement themselves.

Nonetheless, Slot’s determination to land Guehi remains unbroken, and a fresh move to bring him to Anfield looks highly likely to be launched in 2026. While a number of sources state that Liverpool are now likely to wait until the summer to land Guehi on a free transfer, we understand a move in the January window cannot be ruled out entirely, with sources revealing the reasoning behind that later.

In the meantime, the 25-year-old – described as an “absolute tank” by a former England Under-21 teammate – has made a move to Anfield his number one priority, and is prepared to turn down fresh interest from former club Chelsea to seal his switch to the Premier League champions.

Discussing Chelsea’s interest in Guehi, journalist Simon Phillips explained: “There is an awareness within the club that the centre back position can be improved still, and they are working to try and find Maresca the right profile that he wants in,” he wrote.

“Marc Guehi is a player that Chelsea would like to sign, and he is universally liked by everyone at the club.

“However, the club have pretty much walked from that one because he is dead set on joining Liverpool and was never that keen to return to Chelsea anyway.”

Slot comes clean on Guehi miss with January move ‘possible’

With Liverpool seemingly getting a personal green light from the player over the move next year, it just becomes a case of when Liverpool will actually pounce.

And while a summer move certainly looks a likely scenario when they can secure Guehi without paying a penny, we understand a move to bring him to Anfield in January cannot be ruled out entirely.

And according to transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, ‘sources have told TEAMtalk that suggestions that Liverpool will wait until Guehi’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, making him a free agent, may be misguided, as transfer chess pieces are already in motion.

‘La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be eyeing Guehi for a January move, adding urgency to Liverpool’s quest to secure the services of the former Chelsea centre-back. However, these reports are to be read with caution.

‘Palace, aware of the risk of losing their captain for nothing next summer, face mounting pressure to cash in during the January transfer window.

‘Clubs often leverage media narratives to spark bidding wars or inflate fees, and Palace’s posturing could be a tactic to extract maximum value.

‘However, Liverpool, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, hold a trump card: Guehi’s desire to join them.

‘Liverpool’s strategy could hinge on a calculated lowball offer in January. By presenting a modest bid, they might tempt Palace to accept less than their desired valuation rather than lose Guehi for free months later.

‘Additionally, Liverpool could reach an agreement in principle with Guehi in January for a summer move, thereby securing his services without a transfer fee.

‘This dual approach – a low offer or an agreement in principle for the summer – puts the Reds in a commanding position.’

As for Slot, he has fueled the fire over a move for Guehi by coming clean on his disappointment at missing out on the player on deadline day.

“Yeah, yeah. That is definitely the first part. The second part is, at Liverpool, we have so many good players, so we would have liked to sign him,” Slot told the ‘One on One’ podcast.

“That’s out in the open, so I’m not going to deny that. But I also know, and knew, that we have very good options in that position as well.

“But we are a club that, if we see an opportunity in the market and we can sign a very good player, we are always trying to do so. But if that doesn’t work out, I’m more than happy to work with the players we’ve got. For us, it was, of course, a disappointment, but for the player, I assume as well, because he was expecting to come to us.”

