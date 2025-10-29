‘Madness’ – Liverpool deal ripped to shreds as journalist tips star to ‘go back’ with a whimper

Liverpool midfielder James McConnell, who is on loan at Ajax

Liverpool midfielder James McConnell has been strongly criticised in the Dutch media, with two journalists questioning why Ajax signed him in the first place.

McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2019 and was initially part of the Under-15 team. The midfielder eventually rose through the ranks to play 13 times for the Liverpool first team, providing one assist in the process.

Late in the summer transfer window, McConnell signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool and joined Ajax on loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

The deal saw McConnell reunite with former Liverpool coach John Heitinga, who is in charge of Ajax at the moment, and goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, also on loan at the Eredivisie club.

It has been a mixed spell at Ajax for McConnell, who has been in and out of the team and has made six appearances for the Dutch club so far this season, including two in the Champions League.

McConnell started for Ajax in the Eredivisie game against FC Twente away from home last weekend.

Ajax manager Heitinga deployed the Liverpool-owned midfielder alongside Kenneth Taylor in a two-man holding midfield role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

McConnell produced a disappointing performance, with Heitinga bringing on Youri Regeer in place of the 21-year-old midfielder at half-time.

Dutch journalists Valentijn Driessen and Mike Verweij were hugely disappointed with McConnell, as Ajax lost the match 3-2.

Soccer News quotes Driessen as saying about McConnell: “I really wonder what that guy from Liverpool is doing here. I really wonder. Honestly, what madness.”

Mike Verweij noted: “He probably needs a year to adjust, and then he’ll go back.”

During his time on the pitch against FC Twente, McConnell had a pass accuracy of 80%, took 26 touches, made one tackle, one interception and three clearances, according to WhoScored.

