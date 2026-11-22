Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Florian Wirtz as he felt the Liverpool man showed why the Reds “paid all that money” in a stunning display against Manchester United.

The Reds thumped rivals United 4-0 in the first game in charge of new Red Devils boss Mauricio Pochettino. Goals came via Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

Liverpool hit United twice in the first 15 minutes, before adding two more goals in the second half.

One of the standout performers in the game was Wirtz, who was in the right place to turn home in the 13th minute, before a reverse ball past the United defence in the 82nd gave Munoz acres of space to take a touch and blast home.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary, Liverpool legend Carragher felt the German had perhaps his best game since his £116million transfer over a year ago.

He said: “I said Rio Ngumoha had been the best player on the pitch after he scored that goal. I was wrong, it’s Florian Wirtz.

“To see Florian Wirtz doing this in a huge game against Liverpool’s rivals, you can see why they paid all that money for him.

“It’s the most confident you’ve seen him in a Liverpool shirt.”

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Florian Wirtz performance against Manchester United

Wirtz was the highest-rated player on the pitch according to FotMob, being handed a 9.4 rating for his sumptuous performance.

The German was everywhere, covering the most distance (12.5km) of any player in the game.

The 10 chances Wirtz created were also the most in the game, double that of the next most, from Bruno Fernandes.

Wirtz also ranked very high in terms of line-breaking passes (8) and passes into the final third (5).

The attacking-midfielder had two shots and five touches in the United box. He even had eight defensive contributions, with Liverpool benefitting from a superb all-round performance.

Carragher and Co have criticised Wirtz in the past, but a big performance against one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals indeed proves he could end up being worthy of the enormous sum the Reds paid for him.