Liverpool supporters are starting to question the club’s wisdom in shelling out a fee that will eventually top £45m for Milos Kerkez after the Hungarian’s inauspicious start to life at Anfield, with the player humiliated somewhat by Arne Slot but with Andy Robertson offering a staunch defence.

The Reds moved to sign the 21-year-old over the summer as a long-term heir to Robertson, whose form had suffered a decline last season. Despite being a strong influence on the Liverpool dressing room and a popular character among his peers, the Scot is not as effective as he once was, making the capture of the Hungary international a seemingly shrewd investment.

However, Kerkez has struggled to have much of an impact since moving to Anfield and has been guilty of some questionable displays when called upon.

Indeed, having been booked after 22 minutes in Sunday’s last-gasp win at Turf Moor, Kerkez was then fortunate not to earn a second yellow card after taking an apparent dive in the area.

The player avoided punishment but was hooked by Slot a few moments later, with the Reds boss explaining: “It was because he got a yellow card. I think the fans here thought a chance for them to win the game is if we ended up with a second yellow.

“With Milos, I can never be 100% he doesn’t make the next foul, then the fans are on top of the referee.

“I thought the only way we could lose it today was if we went down to 10 men.”

But in response to that, and his performances so far, some Liverpool fans are wondering if they made a mistake spending such a big fee on the raw and undisciplined youngster.

One fan simply wrote on X: ‘Man, this guy has flopped so hard’, while another chipped in saying: ‘This is money down the drain’.

A third commented: ‘Dude has had a rough start. People are starting to realise he can’t defend at all.’

A fourth added: ‘He was great at Bournemouth, but he’s been absolutely **** since signing for Liverpool’.

Fans continue to tear into Milos Kerkez

Others were simply quick to mock claims that he was regarded as the best left-back in the league when the Reds swooped in to bring him to Anfield.

‘Yikes… Slot clearly saw enough tough day at the office for Kerkez.’

Another fan commented: ‘Kerkez need to improve a lot to have match prime days of Robbo, especially the passing skills in counter attacks…’

Another Red commented: ‘Kerkez is like an excitable puppy, full of energy and enthusiasm. But he is far from the finished product, he has an awful lot to learn – quickly. Things were much better when Robbo came on, he had purpose, vision, and made positive contributions.’

In light of Kerkez’s struggles, the player received some much-needed encouragement and support from the man he was ultimately brought to replace, Robertson.

The experienced Scot admitted, in comments carried by the Daily Mail, that he hopes to carry on playing himself as long as possible.

“I do want to play games and be the starting left-back, and I have got to keep pushing to try to produce the levels I know I can do,” Robertson said.

“The international break was good for me as I was able to get two 90 minutes, get that match fitness and two really good results for Scotland, and I took a lot of confidence from that.

“He (Kerkez) is only young, and I think we forget that. You try to help them as much as you can, but you want to put pressure on them and you want to play games.

“He will be the starting left-back for Liverpool in the future, and it’s up to me to push him this season and help him improve.

“He just needs to keep working hard and not let today affect him, which it won’t as he’s a confident lad, and I’ll help him as much as I can.”

Liverpool fans would do well to cast their own minds back when Robertson signed for Liverpool himself back in 2017, when he moved in a bargain £8m switch from Hull.

Soon proving himself a bargain signing – one of the best value for money signings in their modern history – it is easy to forget the Scot had a very slow start too to life at Anfield, with then boss Jurgen Klopp also taking him out of the firing line on occasions and taking his time to bed into the side.

While it’s not been a great start for Kerkez so far, his qualities will surely eventually shine through, and he will prove his worth to the Reds in the long term.

