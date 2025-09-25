Man Utd to ‘finalise’ new midfielder signing after president jets in to bust Barcelona deal

Manchester United are ‘very close’ to signing a new midfielder and a key official is ‘currently in England to finalise discussions regarding a possible transfer’, according to a report.

Central midfield is where the action will lay in the coming windows at Old Trafford. Casemiro is likely in his ‘final season’ at Old Trafford, Manuel Ugarte is up for sale and there are growing murmurings of Bruno Fernandes warming to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Even if one, two or even all three were to stay, the opening stages of the season have proven Man Utd are crying out for fresh blood in midfield.

Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are all on Man Utd’s radar. But according to the latest from AfricaFoot, United could sign a much younger option before others arrive.

They state Mouhamed Dabo – who is currently on trial at Carrington – ‘is very close to signing with Manchester United’.

Dabo is 17 years of age, the captain of Senegal’s Under-17 side and plays for the Be Sports Academy in Senegal.

Dabo also went on trial with Barcelona who retain strong interest in the player, but it’s claimed Man Utd are now in pole position to seal a deal after the Be Sport Academy president arrived in England to ‘finalise’ a move.

Why Man Utd are smitten with Mouhamed Dabo

Aged 17, Dabo would obviously be viewed as one for the future and would not be expected to make an instant impact in United’s first team, despite what those close to the player might say.

Nevertheless, Dabo has made an immediate impression on United coaches during his trial, with the report detailing which attributes have caught the eye.

AfricaFoot added: ‘According to our information, the feedback has been very positive. The English club’s coaching staff has been impressed by his all-round skills: clean tackling, vision, composure, ball control, leadership, relentless work, progressive passing, and pace control.

‘These are rare qualities for a player of his age, which explains the growing interest in his profile.’

The report concluded: ‘A modern midfielder, Mouhamed Dabo combines tactical intelligence, fine technique, and physical impact.

‘With remarkable positioning, the ability to dictate the pace of the game, and the ability to break through lines with his passing, he is described by his coaches as a player “already ready” for the top level.

‘Just a few months before his 18th birthday, he attracted the interest of the biggest European teams, proof of his enormous potential.’

Latest Man Utd news – Sancho / Iraola / Rashford

In other news, National World claim Aston Villa have already seen enough from Jadon Sancho during the early phases of his loan spell to warrant being signed to a permanent deal.

Sancho’s contract at Old Trafford expires next summer, meaning unless Man Utd trigger their one-year option, Sancho can join Villa via free agency.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands Man Utd have identified Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola as their top choice in the event they sack Ruben Amorim.

Finally, Alan Shearer has torn into Marcos Rashford and branded his recent behaviour at Barcelona “unprofessional”.