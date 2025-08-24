Liverpool have reportedly held ‘internal discussions’ in regards to including one of their forward in a swap deal to finally land Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

The Reds have spent the last month or so of the summer transfer window trying to sign Isak. They got a lot of their signings done in the early period, adding Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi. Giorgi Mamardashvili is now an official Reds player, too, after he signed but returned to Valencia last season.

But Isak is the big draw, and wants a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have tried to get him with a £110million offer, but Newcastle won’t budge, holding out for £150million or the Swede won’t be going anywhere.

But Liverpool could have a plan to secure him via another method.

Caught Offside reports ‘internal discussions have taken place’ over offering Federico Chiesa to Newcastle as part of a swap for Isak.

Chiesa has been the subject of reports that Liverpool would let him go this summer, but he’s started the campaign well, with a goal in an eight-minute came off the bench against Bournemouth.

Chiesa has many suitors

If he is not included in a swap deal for Isak, Chiesa could yet be let go, though.

Indeed, the report states he is continuing to attract ‘plenty of interest’ towards the end of the summer.

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Roma, Napoli and Fulham are all said to be interested in the Italian winger.

Chiesa himself is not desperate to leave, though, so it remains to be seen if anyone will be able to prise him away.

Liverpool round-up: Isak price could drop

While Newcastle have so far been adamant that they won’t sell Isak for under £150million, a reporter has suggested there are signs that £130million could do the trick.

In terms of an exit, Alisson leaving Liverpool has been described as ‘almost impossible’.

Amid Al-Nassr links, the Reds goalkeeper has been said to be ‘tempted by the challenge’ of playing in Saudi Arabia, though it does not look likely right now.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s impending signing of Marc Guehi could reportedly be hijacked by Manchester City, who could lose one or both of Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

