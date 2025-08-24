Liverpool’s hesitancy to cough up a few extra millions for a top Arne Slot target could cost them dear, with a report revealing that Manchester City are now showing interest in the star as Cityzens manager Pep Guardiola faces a headache of his own.

Man City and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Man City have handed Guardiola with six new players, including Rayan Cherki and James Trafford, Liverpool, who won the Premier League title last season, have made eight new signings, including Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool are still active in the market, as manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes aim to bring Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that a new bid from Liverpool for Isak is imminent.

The defending Premier League champions are also on the hunt for a new defender despite the recent signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 3 that Liverpool have agreed on personal terms with Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Liverpool are willing to pay £40m (€46.3m, $54.2m) including bonuses for Guehi, who was described as “absolutely perfect” by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on The Overlap’s Fan Debate earlier this month.

However, Palace are adamant that they will not sell Guehi for anything less than £45million (€52.1m, $61m).

Liverpool’s refusal to pay the asking price for Guehi could cost them, as The Daily Star is reporting that Man City have joined the race for the England international centre-back.

The report has claimed that Man City are ‘on a collision course with Liverpool’, who have been leading the race for Guehi up until now, but things could change.

Why Man City want to sign Marc Guehi

The reason behind Man City’s interest in Guehi so late in the summer transfer window is because manager Guardiola could lose two defenders of his own.

Both Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake could be sold in the coming days, with Galatasaray keen on the former and Everton interested in the latter.

According to The Daily Star, if Man City lose both Ajanji and Ake, then they will make a move for Guehi, who they value at £35m (€40.4m, $47.3m).

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City and Galatasaray are in talks over a £15m (€17.3m, $20.3m) deal for Akanji.

TEAMtalk also understands that Man City are willing to offload Ake and are ready to accept a loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent next summer.

While Everton are interested in Ake, the Toffees will not be able to do a loan deal because they have already signed Jack Grealish on a temporary basis from Man City.

Premier League regulations prohibit the loan signings of two players from the same club in one window.

