Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, who want to keep ALisson

Liverpool do not plan to sanction a shock major exit between now and the end of the summer transfer window, claims a reliable source, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are urged to look at a LaLiga striker as the Alexander Isak saga continues.

Despite Liverpool winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Slot and Hughes have been very active in the summer transfer window. Liverpool have added eight new players to their squad, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, as the Reds aim to retain their league title and also win the Champions League.

There have been notable departures from Anfield, too, with Luis Diaz leaving for Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez joining Al-Hilal and Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid.

Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak, Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips have also left Liverpool for good this summer.

Alisson has also been linked with a shock summer exit, with FootMercato reporting on August 15 that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are ‘very interested’ in the Brazil international goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper, who cost Liverpool £67million (€77.3m, $90.6m) when he joined from AS Roma back in 2018, himself is said to be ‘tempted by the challenge’ of playing in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to reliable journalist Sam Cohen, there are no plans for Liverpool to offload Alisson between now and the end of the summer.

Although Liverpool signed three goalkeepers this summer, including Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, Alisson is the number one between the posts.

Cohen wrote on X at 11:44am on August 24: “Despite links with Al-Nassr, I understand Allison is expecting to stay at Liverpool this transfer window.

“A move this summer would now be a surprise and described as ‘almost impossible’.

Liverpool urged to bid for Julian Alvarez

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool remain keen on Isak and are planning a new bid for the Newcastle United striker.

Isak has gone public with his desire to leave Newcastle and has accused last season’s Carabao Cup winners of breaking promises.

The Magpies, who will play in the Champions League this season after finishing in the Premier League top five, have hit back at the statement, but they have made it clear that they are open to Isak resuming training with Eddie Howe’s side and playing for the first team again.

As Newcastle maintain their stance, at least publicly, that Isak is not for sale, The Liverpool Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent, Paul Gorst, believes that the defending Premier League champions should consider a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez instead.

Gorst told The Liverpool Echo: “How much appetite is there to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve for Julian Alvarez?

“The Argentina international would be an ideal alternative to Isak, if there is to be a reluctant acceptance the 25-year-old is out of reach.

“Alvarez scored 17 goals for los Rojiblancos last season in La Liga and provides tactical flexibility to go with his international class and willingness to work hard off the ball.

“There are few viable Plan Bs around for the Reds but the former Manchester City man ticks more boxes than most.”

