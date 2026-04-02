Liverpool DOUBTS over Xabi Alonso revealed as Ruben Amorim comparison made

Liverpool moving for Xabi Alonso is not as straightforward as many think, with a trusted source revealing why Anfield chiefs have doubts about sacking Arne Slot and hiring the Spaniard.

Alonso rejected the opportunity to replace Jurgen Klopp in 2024, instead opting to spend an extra season at Bayer Leverkusen before joining Real Madrid. However, Alonso was sacked by Madrid in January following defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, plus arguments with club president Florentino Perez and talisman Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool moved on from Alonso’s initial rejection by appointing Slot, and he helped the Reds win the Premier League during his first season in charge.

But Slot is under pressure to turn results and performances around, and to get Liverpool to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The fact Alonso is a free agent has increased the pressure on Slot further.

Reliable Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce has analysed whether Liverpool will stick with Slot or usher in a new era during his latest piece for The Times.

Joyce states that Slot still has ‘credit in the bank’ from his title win, despite Liverpool being at risk of falling out of the top five this season.

While Alonso is generally regarded as being ‘next in line for the managerial role’, Joyce reports that ‘there is little to suggest this aligns with internal thinking’.

One concern for Liverpool decision-makers Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards is that Alonso ‘favours a back three’.

This is ‘one of the reasons Liverpool did not pursue Ruben Amorim’ as Klopp’s successor, casting doubt over Alonso’s return to Anfield.

Liverpool would need to sign at least two new defenders to play such a system. Liverpool fans are also used to high intensity, attacking football, and playing with a back three would make this less likely.

Of course, Alonso could change his tactics to help his Liverpool move reach completion. But these are important factors for FSG to consider before they potentially sack Slot.

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Liverpool have huge decision to make

It is important to note that there would be several benefits to hiring Alonso. He would immediately command the love and respect of the club’s fans following his successful spell there as a player.

The tactician also got the best out of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong during his time at Leverkusen.

German newspaper Bild claim Alonso is ‘ready for Liverpool’ and that Slot will be gone by the summer.

But David Ornstein insists Liverpool are planning to stick with Slot next season.

Liverpool have been warned it could be ‘now or never’ to land Alonso, as other clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea are interested.

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