Liverpool’s transfer window has ended with a whimper after dreams of signing Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh officially came to an end, and with the Reds also seeing an ambitious move for a quality Chelsea defender also come to nothing.

Andoni Iraola’s side have started the season with successive 2-2 draws, showcasing their attacking threat but also exposing a defensive vulnerability. Having added Bradley Barcola to their mix for a fee that will ultimately top £123m (€140m, $163m), Liverpool have reasons for optimism as they enter a season of change.

However, Barcola’s best position is off the left wing, and while he will surely be a shoo-in to start once he’s up to speed, Liverpool have ultimately failed to find a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah down the right, meaning one of Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha or the potentially even defensively suspect right-back Jeremie Frimpong will need to fill in.

Iraola’s dream addition in the closing weeks of the window had been Brighton star Minteh, though the Seagulls’ £80m valuation had made life difficult for the Reds.

While they did launch two bids – both of which were rejected – it seems the Reds have decided against coming in with a third offer.

Suggesting their window is now done in terms of first-team recruits, journalist Alex Crook told talkSPORT: “Interestingly, I’ve been speaking to people at Liverpool this morning and they tell me their business is done in terms of incomings in this window.

“I think Liverpool fans on deadline day might be a bit disappointed with the lack of numbers they’ve recruited this summer. They haven’t replaced Mohamed Salah on that right-hand side.”

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Liverpool also miss out on Chelsea star after loan bid fails

News that Minteh is staying at the AMEX will come as a relief to Fabian Hurzeler with the Brighton boss last week making a personal plea to the 22-year-old over the prospect of a move to Anfield.

“So I think it’s also important for the players to understand what they have here with this club, how the fans are connected, how we are working together,” the German said.

“It’s difficult to find a similar environment, or a better environment, for potential young players.

“But the same with Minteh, we were successful as a team; that brings attention to him, so let’s see what happens.

“If you ask me if I’ll try to convince him to stay, yes, I try to convince him to stay. But can I control everything? No, I can’t control everything.”

While Liverpool will be disappointed at missing out on Minteh, with the transfer fee ultimately proving beyond them, they will arguably be more concerned at the failure to land another defender, with both full-back positions looking in need of upgrades.

Indeed, according to Fabrice Hawkins, writing on X, Liverpool tried to sign Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto on loan on deadline day.

The 23-year-old signed for the Blues from Lyon in 2023 for a fee worth up to £30m.

However, earlier this summer, and when Manchester City made an approach for his signing, the Cityzens were quickly put off by Chelsea’s mammoth £70m valuation.

Hawkins adds that Chelsea were actually ‘pushing’ for a permanent exit for the France international, whose contract runs until 2030.

But Liverpool do not have the ‘financial means’ to do that and would only consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause.

That offer, though, was swiftly rejected by the Blues, leaving Liverpool empty-handed.

We can, however, confirm that Liverpool have seen off late challenges from Arsenal and Real Madrid to sign a 6ft 7in giant in £30m deal.