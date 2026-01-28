Medical TODAY with Liverpool finalising winger move and TWO MORE deals expected

Winger Lewis Koumas is heading to the Championship once again

Liverpool are set to finalise a loan deal involving a winger whose medical is scheduled for today, and a trusted reporter is insistent two more deals are in the works.

The final days of the winter window are shaping up to be quiet ones at Liverpool, at least from an arrivals perspective. No new signings are planned, though there’ll be plenty of action on the exits front.

Andy Robertson’s £5m plus add-ons transfer to Tottenham is agreed in principle. Whether the move goes ahead hinges on Liverpool agreeing a deal with Roma for Kostas Tsimikas’ early return from a dismal loan stint. Roma will only allow Tsimikas to go if signing a new left-back of their own.

Elsewhere, both Ben Jacobs and The Athletic’s James Pearce have brought news of Liverpool and Hull closing in on a loan switch for Lewis Koumas.

The vibrant young winger was recalled from his loan spell at Birmingham City earlier this month, though the intention was always to find a new exit solution, rather than integrate him into Arne Slot’s first-team plans.

A move to Hull is now in the final stretch, with Pearce reporting: “Liverpool are preparing to send out a number of their young players before the end of the transfer window with Lewis Koumas close to a move to Hull City.

“The 20-year-old is set to move to Hull until the end of the season after his loan at fellow Championship club, Birmingham City was cut short early on Monday.

“Liverpool are keen for Koumas to continue playing and see Hull, fourth in the league and pushing for promotion to the Premier League, as the ideal destination.”

Taking to X, Jacobs confirmed Koumas, 20, is “due for a medical at Hull City today.”

Pearce also delivered the goods on two other loans for promising youngsters that are on the agenda.

League One leaders Cardiff City are said to be ‘leading the chase’ for 20-year-old left-back, Calum Scanlon.

19-year-old academy striker, Keyrol Figueroa, can also expect to depart via the loan route, though will sign a new contract at Anfield before doing so.

Pearce concluded: “Liverpool will also weigh up offers for some of their other young players with Keyrol Figueroa expected to sign a new contract and then be loaned out to a club in either League One or League Two.”

