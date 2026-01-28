Rangers want to keep Youssef Chermiti, Djeidi Gassama and sign Hansa Rostock striker Ryan Naderi

Rangers have firmly rejected a combined £23million in offers for key forwards Youssef Chermiti and Djeidi Gassama over the past 24 hours, underscoring their determination to retain core players amid a fiercely competitive Scottish Premiership title race, while they push to bring in an exciting new striker.

The Ibrox club turned down a loan deal with an obligation to buy worth in excess of £10million from Monaco for winger Gassama, who has impressed since his £2.5million move from Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

The 22-year-old has contributed seven goals this season and remains integral to manager Danny Rohl’s attacking plans.

Similarly, Rangers rebuffed a £13 million (€15 million) bid from Turkish giants Fenerbahce for striker Chermiti. The 21-year-old, signed from Everton for £8million in the summer, has shown glimpses of quality, including a memorable brace in the Old Firm derby win at Parkhead.

Despite limited overall goals, his performances and rapid improvements have convinced the club he is not for sale this month.

Sources suggest Fenerbahce remain undeterred and are preparing an improved offer for Chermiti, potentially approaching £15million.

However, Rangers’ stance is clear: both players are central to their ambitions and will not be allowed to depart in this window.

Rangers eyeing striker signing amid strong transfer stance

The decisions reflect the high stakes at Ibrox. Under Rohl, Rangers have surged into form, closing the gap on league leaders Hearts to just four points following recent victories.

Celtic sit a further two points adrift, creating a thrilling three-way tussle for the title. With the season entering its decisive phase, losing key attacking talents now would force difficult replacements at a time when squad stability is paramount.

Rangers are instead focusing on strengthening their forward line, with interest in targets like Hansa Rostock’s Ryan Naderi.

We have consistently reported how 6ft4in striker Naderi is Rangers’ top striker target for this month.

Rangers have already seen a €3million (£2.6m / $3.6m) offer for Naderi knocked back by Rostock, who are holding out for closer to €6million (£5.2m / $7.2m).

However, Rohl’s side still remain hopeful that they can get a deal for the 22-year-old over the line before the window slams shut.

By holding firm on Chermiti and Gassama, the club prioritises continuity over short-term profit, betting on their current squad to mount a serious challenge for silverware.

This hardline approach signals confidence in Rohl’s project and a refusal to compromise in what promises to be one of the most exciting Premiership campaigns in years.

