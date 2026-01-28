Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement over a new contract in place with one of their best players, but stunning new claims from Germany state the player isn’t signing because he’s waiting for Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Additions in the final days of the winter window are NOT on the agenda at Liverpool, with the club instead focussing on a handful of minor exits.

TEAMtalk has already broken news of the Reds intending to keep their powder dry this month in anticipation of consecutive summers of colossal spending.

At least four and potentially five new signings are planned. Our insider, Dean Jones, detailed which positions will be addressed, and as you’d expect, centre-back is among them.

After Manchester City broke the bank to snap up Marc Guehi, Liverpool must look elsewhere. According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the search is taking them to Bayern Munich.

Dayot Upamecano is probably the best Bayern have in the position. The France international, 27, has been named in three of the past five Bundesliga teams of the season.

Upamecano is out of contract at season’s end and reporting three weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed a verbal agreement over the broad structure of an extension had been sealed.

“FC Bayern have reached verbal agreement on structure, length of new deal and salary with Dayot Upamecano,” wrote the trusted reporter on X.

“The final key point discussed is a future release clause and when to make it available for other clubs.”

But fast forward to the present day and pen still hasn’t been put to paper. When appearing on Sky Sports News, Plettenberg offered an explanation as to why, and it makes great reading for Liverpool.

“Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer,” said Plettenberg.

“Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031. There’s a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn €20m euros gross per year and receive a big signing fee, together with his agent.

“But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon. But my opinion is he’s waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.

“Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that.”

