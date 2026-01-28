Yves Bissouma may have played his last game for Tottenham

Galatasaray have escalated their long-standing interest in Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the club’s vice president has flown into London for direct talks aimed at securing Malian international before the transfer window closes.

Sources have confirmed that a consortium arrived at Luton Airport on Tuesday afternoon to hold ambitious negotiations with Tottenham over a potential move for the 29-year-old.

The visit underscores Galatasaray’s determination to bolster their midfield options in the final days of the winter market, having failed to land a central midfielder earlier in the month despite links to several targets.

Bissouma, who joined Spurs from Brighton in 2022 for around £25million, has found himself on the fringes under manager Thomas Frank.

With just 123 minutes played in the Premier League this season – due to a combination of injury, disciplinary issues earlier in the campaign, and increased competition following the arrival of players like Joao Palhinha – he is now deemed surplus to requirements.

With his contract entering its final six months, Tottenham are open to offers as they look to recoup some value rather than risk losing him for free in the summer. They hope he will be sold before the window closes and have told him he can leave.

Galatasaray are leading the charge for the midfielder’s fitness, and want a deal struck quickly as they anticipate rival interest.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Galatasaray pushing to sign Tottenham star imminently

The interest in Bissouma from Galatasaray is not new. Talks advanced significantly in the summer window, when personal terms were agreed and a loan deal with an obligation to buy was on the table.

However, the move collapsed amid concerns over Bissouma’s fitness, medical reports, and the preferred structure of the transfer.

But the Turkish giants are now pushing hard as sources have stated that they expect movement towards Bissouma from Ligue 1 before the window closes.

Spurs don’t care who they sell to, they are open to all offers and want to get him off the books as soon as possible.

There is a chance they put the fee received from Bissouma to good use before the window closes, with a left-back being one of their priority targets.

Latest Tottenham news: Striker chase update / Goalkeeper swap possible

Meanwhile, Frank has reportedly informed the Spurs hierarchy that he would only green light a departure for striker Randal Kolo Muani if the club bring in a replacement this month.

A number of targets are under consideration and one of those is Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, but Tottenham must act now to beat Nottingham Forest to his signature.

In other news, West Ham have agreed terms with Spurs’ back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who is on the verge of joining the Hammers on loan.

Interestingly, Spurs could replace Kinsky with a West Ham goalkeeper, who, as we have reported, is admired by Frank.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.