Could these players have no Liverpool future under Xabi Alonso?

The Liverpool squad now has several players fighting for their futures amid the prospect of a managerial change in 2026.

Arne Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, but could feasibly lose his job this year after overseeing a feeble title defence. As confirmed by TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher, Liverpool are already putting feelers out to Xabi Alonso as a potential successor to Slot.

While at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso was previously a candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool appointed Slot, and his recent departure from Real Madrid has put him back on the scene as an option.

We’ve already looked at the signings Liverpool might need to make for Alonso, but what about the players in their current squad that could be at risk of leaving if he takes charge?

Cody Gakpo

One of the players whose standards have frustratingly dropped this season, Gakpo would be at even greater risk if Alonso was to revive the 3-4-2-1 formation he used to operate with at Bayer Leverkusen.

Florian Wirtz would be an obvious candidate to play in one of the two attacking midfield spots after successfully doing that under Alonso’s guidance in Germany.

Dominik Szoboszlai, one of Liverpool’s best players this season – the best of them all, in fact, by many accounts – would be another.

With less room for natural wingers – given the width would be provided by wing-backs in that system – Gakpo’s future could come into question.

Even if Alonso was to implement more of a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape instead, Liverpool could still seek an upgrade on the left wing if the Dutchman’s form doesn’t improve.

Players like PSG’s Bradley Barcola have been mentioned as possible targets, for example.

Ibrahima Konate

Konate is approaching the end of his contract with Liverpool and has committed too many mistakes this season to be certain of a renewal on the kind of salary he might imagine.

In fairness to the Frenchman, he does boast one of the best pass completion rates within the Liverpool squad this season, and Alonso does like his defenders to be capable in possession.

But Konate isn’t providing enough security to Liverpool defensively and his position is already standing out as one they want to upgrade.

Liverpool have neglected the centre-back position for too long when it comes to new signings and releasing Konate might be the sensible decision to allow them to regenerate.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Alexis Mac Allister

When Liverpool revitalised their midfield in 2023, Mac Allister made the quickest impression of all their additions there.

But 2024-25 was Ryan Gravenberch’s year instead and 2025-26 is Szoboszlai’s, with Mac Allister seeming to fall off the pace.

The Argentine star is only 27 but appears to be losing the mobility that could help him keep his place at Liverpool.

Coincidentally, and like Konate, Alonso’s former club Real Madrid have previously been linked with Mac Allister, although recent performances have seen those links diminish.

Conor Bradley

Bradley is currently injured, so won’t be able to make his case for a Liverpool future for a while.

He has stood up to the challenge on a few occasions, but a wing-back role might not suit him – especially when starting right-back Jeremie Frimpong made such a strong impact playing for Alonso before at Leverkusen.

Bradley turns 23 in the summer so still has time to prove himself after his injury, but Liverpool could do with shoring up the right-back position, and it remains to be seen where the Northern Irishman would fit in with those plans.

Wataru Endo

Endo has been a reliable supporting figure in the Liverpool squad but his time at the club may be running out.

Slot hasn’t given him much gametime over the past 18 months and that’s unlikely to change for a new manager, given the stage of his career Endo is at.

While it’s important to retain some experience, the fact that Endo’s contract expires in 2027 may make him vulnerable to a summer sale.

In his place, and Mac Allister’s if he goes, Liverpool could look to secure a new holding midfielder that can dictate play in a style not too dissimilar to how Alonso himself used to.

READ MORE: Carragher declares when and why Liverpool will sack Slot as Alonso, Gerrard masterplan revealed