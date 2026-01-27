Crystal Palace are poised to launch a determined pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, should they secure the sale of Jean-Philippe Mateta in the closing stages of the January transfer window, though David Ornstein’s comments on the Norwegian do still give Leeds United some hope.

The Eagles have already held talks with Wolves over the Norwegian international, who is valued at around £40million (€46m, $55m) by the Old Gold. Palace view Strand Larsen as an ideal replacement for Mateta, the Frenchman who has made it clear he wants to depart Selhurst Park before the 2 February deadline.

Nottingham Forest have emerged as the frontrunners for Mateta, submitting a formal £35 million bid, with personal terms agreed and the 28-year-old eager to move to the City Ground despite the recent rivalry between the clubs, which saw the Tricky Trees take the Eagles’ place in the Europa League after the latter were punished over their dual ownership with Lyon.

Crystal Palace are holding firm on their valuation of approximately £40 million for Mateta and will only sanction his exit if that figure is met and a suitable successor is lined up.

And sources say the potential funds generated from the France striker’s departure would provide the south-east London side with the necessary funds to go “all in” for Strand Larsen, bolstering their attacking options amid a challenging season.

Leeds United, though, do remain in the mix for the 25-year-old, having submitted an official bid earlier in the window, which was later increased to £33million plus add-ons, taking it close to their valuation.

Wolves are yet to accept the offer and while talks are ongoing and Leeds are still pursuing the player, they appear to be the only concrete bidder so far.

However, Palace’s position could strengthen significantly if Mateta’s move materialises, allowing them to table a competitive proposal before the deadline.

Jorgen Strand Larsen: Leeds given hope by David Ornstein

Strand Larsen, who joined Wolves permanently last summer after a successful loan spell at Celta Vigo, has struggled to replicate his previous form in the Premier League this term.

However, his physical presence, aerial ability and goalscoring record make him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking proven firepower.

Palace’s sporting director Matt Hobbs, with his prior connections at Wolves, is understood to be leading the chase. Sources say Strand Larsen is keen on the move, having made it clear his priority this month, should he secure a switch, is to remain in the Premier League.

That’s despite interest also being registered in his services from clubs overseas, including some from Italy and Germany.

Despite interest in the move to Selhurst Park, journalist David Ornstein has earlier shared that the Norway star, whose agent is a Leeds United season ticket holder, would also be keen on the move to West Yorkshire.

Writing earlier, Ornstein claimed Leeds’ ‘pursuit is ongoing and that Strand Larsen and his agent ‘like the idea of a move to Elland Road’.

Ornstein insists that the Strand Larsen transfer ‘is one of the main situations to keep an eye on as the market draws towards a close’…

Fulham move for striker Whites snubbed; Mateta urged to reject Forest

Meanwhile, Mateta has been advised to delay rubberstamping his move to the City Ground by Clinton Morrison, and amid claims another big Premier League side that can offer Champions League football are poised to join the hunt.

Elsewhere, Fulham are determined to get a deal done for a former Celtic striker, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Leeds United also offered the chance to get a deal done for the South Korea international.

While Leeds have made one signing so far this month, Facundo Buonanotte, sources can reveal what Leeds must do if they are to push through a permanent deal for the on-loan Argentina international playmaker.

