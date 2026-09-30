Bayern Munich react after learning Liverpool want to sign Michael Olise

Bayern Munich plan to open talks with Michael Olise over a new contract amid interest from Liverpool to bring the winger to Anfield, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the France international’s dream destination.

While Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, the French star prefers to play on the left wing.

Liverpool wanted to sign Olise as a replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right wing in the summer of 2026.

No move materialised, though, with Olise still at Bayern.

There is still interest in Olise from Liverpool, though, according to journalist Farrell Keeling on CFBayernInsider.

Keeling wrote on Bild journalist Christian Falk’s website on September 4: “It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that Andoni Iraola’s men failed to sign a natural right-sided winger.

“Victor Munoz looks well-suited to the position, but the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and new boy Barcola are all naturally predisposed to playing on the left flank.

“There’s an argument to be made that this may not particularly matter, given that Iraola will commit to rotating his options on either side to build familiarity.

“But Liverpool would no doubt be open to the prospect of adding a player of Olise’s calibre if it meant fixing their right side for the foreseeable future.”

Bayern Insider has doubled down on claims that Liverpool want to sign Olise in 2027.

The report published on September 30 stated: ‘Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are also searching for a left-footed winger capable of operating on the right, with Olise emerging as one of their major targets.’

However, Bayern plan to open talks with Olise over a new contract and want him to extend his career at the Allianz Arena.

The report continued: ‘Christian Falk has told CFBayern Insider that Bayern officials recently met with Olise’s agent, Glen Tweneboah, in Munich to discuss how his client’s public image could be presented more effectively, with the club also standing to benefit from such a strategy.’

Bayern would like to offer Olise a new contract until 2032 and make among the highest-paid players at the club.

Olise, though, would like a release clause inserted in his contract, with Bayern Insider adding: ‘‘A release clause exceeding €200m is considered realistic in Olise’s case, which would provide Bayern with significant protection while still giving the player a defined route out of the club should he eventually decide to seek a new challenge.’

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Michael Olise wants LaLiga move – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Olise does not fancy a return to the Premier League anytime soon.

Sources have told us that should Olise decide to leave Bayern, then he would like to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all made enquiries about a deal for Olise in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old winger, though, stayed at Bayern.

Bailey reported: “If and when Olise does eventually decide to leave Bayern, however, we can reveal that his preference is more likely to be a move to Spain.

“Sources have told TEAMtalk that Olise has a genuine ambition to play in Spain, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona very much aware of his situation.

“The two Spanish giants have long-standing appeal for elite players, and Olise is understood to be attracted by the possibility of testing himself in La Liga should the opportunity arise.”

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