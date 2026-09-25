Bayern Munich change rule to stop Harry Kane from joining Man Utd

Bayern Munich have made an exception for Harry Kane in order to keep him at the club, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, as Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s hopes of bringing the striker to Old Trafford continue to dwindle.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported in August that Man Utd want to sign Kane from Bayern in 2027.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

We understand that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe is personally keen on a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Graeme Bailey reported on September 14 that Bayern believe that Kane will sign a new contract.

Sources told us at the time that Bayern want to wrap up a new contract for the England international striker before the New Year.

Since then, Kane has publicly expressed his desire to stay at Bayern.

The 33-year-old striker told beIN SPORTS on September 18: “I’m extremely happy here. The talks are ongoing. I really appreciate the support the fans are showing me here.”

Supervisory board member and club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now revealed that to keep Kane at the Allianz Arena, Bayern are breaking their own rule of not handing players over 30 more than a one-year contract extension.

The 71-year-old former forward has also backed the former Tottenham star to win the Ballon d’Or.

DON’T MISS: Michael Carrick plans Marcus Rashford change as Man Utd concerns emerge over ANOTHER forward

Bayern Munich determined to keep Harry Kane

Rummenigge told Abendzeitung about Kane, as relayed by Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano: “I’m optimistic that they will find a good solution.

“In the past, I would have said that players over 30 should generally only be offered one-year contracts.

“But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player.

“And we are convinced by Harry.

“We mustn’t forget that (he) has only been injured once in three years.”

Rummenigge further said: “My Ballon d’Or winner is Harry Kane.

“Harry scored a total of 73 goals for Bayern and England last season – only Lionel Messi was more successful in a single year this millennium.

“That is the benchmark.

“And strikers often win this award.

“I also asked AI about it.

“The answer was: Harry has a 68% probability of winning.

“Let’s hope that’s how it turns out!”

READ NEXT: Cole Palmer reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Chelsea