Manchester United are reported to have cut their wishlist of Casemiro replacements down to just three names, with the trio all looking strong certainties to secure moves this summer amid a big double update.

The Red Devils will put a lot of energy into strengthening their engine room this summer. Casemiro is leaving Old Trafford and suddenly looks a hard act to replace after a tremendous season from the Brazilian, while lingering doubts over Manuel Ugarte mean Manchester United could ultimately look to make two new midfield signings as part of their summer rebuild.

Several names have been strongly linked with United in recent months, though it has been our understanding that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson had risen to the very top of their wishlist off the back of his meteoric rise since moving to the City Ground.

And while our sources exclusively revealed in February that the belief now in Premier League circles is that Anderson is heading to Manchester City instead, the 23-year-old remains a player of interest to United and with nothing signed and sealed yet.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, United’s shortlist now consists of just three names, with Anderson, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton all making the cut.

Furthermore, the paper insists that five previously-linked names, such as Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Ederson (Atalanta), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ibrahima Sangare (Nottingham Forest) and Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) don’t make the cut.

The report explains: ‘Manchester United have cut their short-list of midfield targets to replace Casemiro this summer down to three players.

‘Confidential can reveal that Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are United’s top contenders to take over from the Brazil star when he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.’

It adds: ‘Although United have an interest in Tonali, it’s understood that they would be unlikely to move for his Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes. Sources have dismissed speculation that talks are at an advanced stage, and Newcastle are said to be determined to keep the Brazilian.’

That information on Guimaraes tallies exactly alongside what we reported earlier this week: that Newcastle have zero intention of letting the star leave and that they plan to offer the Brazilian the most lucrative deal in their history by way of a commitment to him.

Man Utd targets: Baleba still an option; star trio could leave

Of that trio targeted by United, there appears to be a growing belief in the game that all three will be on the move this summer.

As we’ve mentioned, Anderson is already likely to leave and it’s our understanding that Forest will reluctantly sanction his sale. They stand to make a solid minimum £50m profit on the £35m invested in him when signing him from Newcastle two summers ago.

However, there is also a belief that Wharton will be on the move, too.

And in an update from well-connected Manchester reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, writing in The Sun, he claims that the 22-year-old has decided to leave Crystal Palace this summer and wants to play for a Champions League team.

He writes: ‘Adam Wharton expects to leave Crystal Palace this summer. Manchester United target Wharton believes he is ready to make the next step and wants to join a Champions League club.

‘Palace have sold Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in £60 million and £67.5m deals in the last two summers.

‘Wharton, who is under contract until 2029, would likely command a similar fee with Premier League-proven midfielders in demand.’

Perhaps the most fascinating update, though, concerns Tonali.

That’s after a trusted local report revealed the ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that exists at Newcastle that would allow the Italian to leave this summer.

Interestingly, the report gives no mention of Carlos Baleba, who has previously been strongly linked with United.

However, in response to that article, their journalist, Nathan Salt, writing on social media, believes the Brighton man could make the cut as a ‘secondary target’.

Man Utd latest: Real Madrid star responds to offer; Barcelona offer forward

Meanwhile, ambitious Spanish reports claim Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has given an instant reply to Manchester United following an ‘offer’ from the Red Devils’ to sign him.

On the subject of where Casemiro will end up next, we revealed on Friday that a battle royale is forming in America, with two of MLS’s most ambitious sides leading the pursuit.

And if you missed our exclusive news on Friday, our sources can reveal that United and Atletico Madrid have been offered the chance to sign a Spain international forward, who looks destined to leave Barcelona this summer.

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