Liverpool are in the market to ‘sign two wingers’ as reliable journalist names seven targets

Yan Diomande and Anthony Gordon have been linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool are likely to attempt to sign two wingers in the summer transfer window with a new central creative attacker also being considered – but Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has ruled out Michael Olise leaving for Anfield.

The Reds announced earlier this week that Mohamed Salah will be leaving Anfield in the summer transfer window after nine glorious years at the Premier League club.

As we revealed on Tuesday, talks are at an advanced stage between Salah and the Saudi Pro League, while the Egyptian and Liverpool are now working towards an agreement that would see him leave on a free transfer.

With Salah definitely heading out the door, and Cody Gakpo producing a number of underwhelming performances over the past few months, Ben Jacobs has confirmed the news TEAMtalk brought you six days ago.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool could sign two wingers this summer. On the right, finding a Mo Salah successor is something #LFC have been planning for long before negotiating an exit package allowing the Egyptian to leave on a free.

‘New left-winger on the club’s radar since Luis Diaz departed for Bayern. Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is one target, and a player high in Manchester United and Bayern’s thinking as well. Leipzig value the winger at €100m, but suitors feel that price will drop this summer.

‘Appreciation for Michael Olise but Bayern are not planning a sale. PSG also working on extending Bradley Barcola and in no mood to entertain offers. Same for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Arsenal. Liverpool have historical interest in Anthony Gordon having almost signed him in summer 2024.

‘Sources downplay interest in Francisco Conceição despite reports. A more central creative attacker could also be considered, especially if capable of operating in wide areas as well. Liverpool are one of the clubs who appreciate Morgan Rogers, with an exit possible this summer despite an extension last year.’

TEAMtalk understands that Gakpo has a genuine chance of leaving in the summer transfer window with Tottenham among the clubs ready to compete for his signature.

The Netherlands international is being actively offered to clubs across the Premier League and Europe by intermediaries and, despite not actively pushing Gakpo out of Anfield, Liverpool have third-party brokers exploring potential interest in the left winger.

We revealed on Thursday that Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is one of the players Liverpool are considering to replace Salah, as Bayern Munich chief Hoeness ruled out top target Olise from leaving Bavaria in the summer.

Hoeness said at an AI festival on Thursday: “If that’s true… I don’t believe it is, but Liverpool spent 500 million this year and are having a very bad season. So we won’t be contributing to them playing better next year.

“We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans around the world, and it does them little good if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it.”

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TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey had already explained that Bayern Munich are not entertaining offers for Olise and that the player himself is happy.

Bailey explained: “Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list. I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

More Liverpool news: Goldbridge tribute, Salah to Roma?

YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has paid an unexpected tribute to Salah but insisted that Liverpool will now improve as a team without the Egypt international.

Liverpool could receive a helping hand from Jurgen Klopp in the summer as they look to sign RB Leipzig winger Diomande as a potential replacement for Salah.

The Ivory Coast international is seen as a strong option to replace the Anfield legend and Diomande is very keen a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Three different sources are tipping Salah to remain in Europe when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

A return to former club Roma seems to be potentially on the cards for the 33-year-old as the Serie A hope that Salah could help them get back in the mix for major honours.

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