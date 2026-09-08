Man Utd told ‘so impressive’ Senne Lammens upgrade they should’ve signed this summer

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has named the goalkeeper Old Trafford transfer chiefs should have tried to sign over the summer in an immediate upgrade on current No.1 Senne Lammens.

The Belgian shot-stopper was brought in to replace major flop Andre Onana last summer, with the Red Devils splashing out £18million to secure his services from Royal Antwerp.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign at Man Utd, making 33 appearances in total as Michael Carrick’s men qualified for the Champions League.

However, Lammens has conceded six goals in three outings for the Red Devils so far this season and was arguably at fault as Tyrique George’s strike for Everton at the weekend beat him at his near post.

And Meulensteen fears that Lammens may not be the long-term answer as United’s No.1.

“Don’t get me wrong, he had a really good season, he made some remarkable saves and he helped United a lot,” Meulensteen said of Lammens on the latest edition of the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, in partnership with BOYLE Sports.

“Would I name him in the same breath as Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, David de Gea? No. Can he get there? Not sure.

“I doubt it because I always do my due diligence on things and one of the things I felt with him, he’s still young, but obviously what happened with him at the World Cup is something I identified in him.

“I think really critical people will probably look at him with the first goal against Everton, near post.

“For me, if you talk about strengthening, you talk about the two most important people on the pitch: the goalkeeper and the striker. If one can sort goals out and the other can make sure he keeps clean sheets, you’ve got a good chance of winning.”

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Meulensteen wants Unai Simon at Man Utd

And, having paid close attention to Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Unai Simon’s performances for Spain at the World Cup, Meulensteen believes United may have missed a trick not trying to sign the shot-stopper over the summer window.

“I thought it would have been a really good bet to get him, I would have gone for Unai Simon from Athletic Bilbao,” he added.

“He was so impressive, for me, and we played him in a friendly with Iraq and he was so impressive throughout that whole World Cup campaign of Spain.

“He was so on the front foot, reading the game well, managing that backline and he made every save when he was called upon.

“What you then get is a World Cup winner with a presence and I don’t think Lammens has got that yet.

“If he can get there then it has to be on the basis of really good performances and consistency.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney is worried United will not be able to properly compete in the Champions League this season, after making two mistakes during the summer transfer window.