Van Dijk hails ‘massive’ Liverpool transfer decision over ‘outstanding’ star

Virgil van Dijk is pleased Liverpool opted to keep Cody Gakpo over the summer after his Dutch compatriot shone against Ipswich Town.

Gakpo was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur all summer before Manchester City burst into the race for him. The versatile forward then decided to prioritise a move to City over Spurs.

City sent Liverpool a bid worth £75million plus £5m in add-ons for Gakpo.

Previous reports had suggested Liverpool would sell Gakpo if a bid of £70m or more came in.

But Liverpool rejected City’s proposal, deciding to keep the 27-year-old as an important part of their squad.

Gakpo proved his worth again on Friday night, setting up Alexander Isak with two brilliant assists in a 2-0 away win.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, captain Van Dijk said: “I think we were a little bit more direct in the beginning, which is what we wanted to put the danger in their half and create a bit of chaos.

“Great goals. Cody was outstanding. Great win, and onto the next.”

When asked about the decision to keep Gakpo, Van Dijk replied: “Massive. I said it before the transfer window had closed, he’s important for us, and he will be important this season.

“He showed it today again; he showed it last week as well, and over the last couple of years. [He needs to] just keep going.”

Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, sung the praises of Isak after his first brace for Liverpool.

Redknapp said at half time that Liverpool ‘have got their man back’.

Alexander Isak ‘the man’ for Liverpool

At full time, the pundit was asked if it was an important night for Isak and Liverpool. He said: “I’ll start with that man first – absolutely. You have to believe in yourself, you have to have the belief of the fans that you are the man when you’ve come for such a lot of money, that expectation, that pressure that it brings.

“He’s had a terrible, unfortunate injury last year, and you can hear the Liverpool fans. They absolutely loved what they saw today, he was magnificent.

“Some of his skills, his movement… but that comes maybe because of the goal he got last week, and the confidence that brings.

“So fingers crossed for Liverpool fans and for him that he can carry this on.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have learned their chances of signing Malo Gusto from Chelsea in January.