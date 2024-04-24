Next Liverpool manager: Arne Slot appointment thunders towards completion as expert explains Tottenham rejection

Arne Slot is on course to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Initial talks between Liverpool and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot were “very positive” and further discussions will quickly follow, while a European football expert has delivered the inside track on a manager who could so easily have signed with Tottenham last year.

Slot, 45, has emerged as Liverpool’s No 1 choice to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The final decision on who to appoint will be made by the returning Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool had explored moving for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso. However, Alonso elected to remain loyal to the new Bundesliga champions for at least one more season.

Ruben Amorim was heavily linked, though both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have reported the Portuguese is highly unlikely to join Liverpool this summer.

Instead, the Reds have fixed their gaze on Slot who guided Feyenoord to just their second Eredivisie title this side of the century last season. Slot followed that up with another trophy this term when lifting the KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup) on Sunday.

Slot to Liverpool ramps up

Liverpool have held initial talks with the Feyenoord manager and providing an update on the situation on Wednesday morning, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the discussions were “very positive.”

Romano also revealed Slot is “keen” to join the Reds, though an agreement over a compensation fee must be struck given the Dutchman’s contract does not contain a release clause.

“Initial contacts between Arne Slot and Liverpool, very positive,” wrote Romano on X. “New contact to follow soon with Slot keen on Liverpool job.

“Understand there’s NO release clause included into his contract; Feyenoord would request compensation fee as they did with Tottenham one year ago.”

According to the Daily Mail, Feyenoord will seek a compensation package worth £8.6m/€10m before letting Slot leave.

However, the Mail added Feyenoord are ‘said to be happy to sanction a departure’ and are ‘growing increasingly frustrated at Slot’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, constantly offering him to other clubs.’

In other words, the upcoming summer might be the ideal opportunity for Feyenoord and Slot to split, much to Liverpool’s delight.

Why Slot snubbed Spurs in 2023

Slot was courted by Tottenham last summer before Spurs ultimately settled on Ange Postecoglou.

At the time, Feyenoord were understood to be demanding double the compensation fee (€20m) they’ll accept this time around.

However, according to European football expert, Andy Brassell, Slot rejected the chance to join Spurs anyway.

Brassell explained why when speaking to Sky Sports News while also providing useful context on Slot’s time in the Netherlands.

“He’s no surprise to other Premier League clubs once he won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord last season, “said Brassell.

“He could’ve come to the Premier League last summer. Tottenham were very interested in him, but he decided to stay at Feyenoord.

“I think partly because he knew what sort of nick Ajax were in, of course they’ve had a terrible season and he thought he could maybe repeat, reckoning without Peter Bosz’s PSV who’ve been brilliant.

“If you look at Feyenoord’s points total and the way they’ve played this season, in any normal season they are winning the league again. But PSV have been absolutely outstanding.

“Feyenoord have won the Dutch Cup and Slot is a guy who’s got a consistent record of success and playing attacking football over a number of years.

“In the Covid season of 2019/20 he could’ve easily won the league with AZ Alkmaar had the league not been brought to an abrupt halt, of course no Dutch championship was awarded in that season.

“I think that idea of really developing teams and working with younger players as well is something that chimes with Liverpool at the moment.”

