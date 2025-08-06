Liverpool are in discussions for the sale of an attacking star to a European giant and the exact terms the Reds will accept have been reaffirmed.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s outlay this summer, but the Reds are on course to sell more players than they sign. Sticking solely to first-teamers, Liverpool have brought seven players in so far, while six – the latest being Tyler Morton (Lyon – £15m including add-ons) have left.

Liverpool remain in the market for Alexander Isak, a centre-back and a new left winger to replace Luis Diaz.

However, The Athletic recently stated the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Doak, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez could all depart.

The common theme among the bulk of that list is they’re attacking players. And according to trusted reporter David Ornstein, yet another forward could move on.

Ornstein brought news on Tuesday night of Liverpool entering into discussions with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Harvey Elliott.

The 22-year-old suffered a dramatic drop in game-time in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. His only two starts in the Premier League came after the title was mathematically won.

Elliott’s primary position is the playmaking role and after failing to dislodge Dominik Szoboszlai, he now faces the unenviable task of displacing Florian Wirtz too.

Elliott – a boyhood and lifelong Liverpool fan – would gladly stay but is considering his future. He is well aware he must play regularly and that is not something that will happen at Liverpool.

Ornstein revealed Leipzig have contacted Liverpool about Elliott and the German side hope the attacker can fill the void left by Xavi Simons.

Simons is fully expected to join Chelsea in the coming weeks and Elliott would serve as a like-for-like replacement as the creator-in-chief.

Expected fee from Elliott sale

Ornstein stressed a transfer for Elliott is by no means advanced. Nevertheless, Leipzig will soon have cash to splash once selling Simons and Benjamin Sesko.

Regarding cost, Liverpool have made it known they want either £50m-plus or £40m-plus if a buy-back clause is included.

The Reds are well aware selling a player of Elliott’s talents would be a risk and inserting a buy-back clause would cover their backs.

Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Elliott’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books. Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

The sums quoted may sound high to some, especially with Elliott coming off a campaign in which he barely kicked a ball.

However, Elliott proved what he’s capable of when finally given an opportunity to shine in the international arena.

Elliott was the star of the show for England’s Under-21s in the European Championship. Elliott’s five goals helped fire England to their second consecutive Under-21 title and the Reds ace was named player of the tournament.

Discussing his future at the end of last season, pundit Micah Richards fears Liverpool would be making a huge mistake selling Elliott.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’m not selling him. Not one bit! I’m not selling him,” former Manchester City star Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“It’s similar to the Cole Palmer situation when he was at Manchester City. Okay, you’ve got Phil Foden, you’ve got Kevin De Bruyne at the time and other young players coming through…

“But I just think, if he [Elliott] could get a good Premier League team on loan for the season [then he should stay at Liverpool].”

Richards, meanwhile, reckons Elliott could adapt his role and be used by Liverpool as a long-term heir to the legendary Mo Salah, when the Egyptian king is ultimately forced to call it a day or decides to take up a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

“Salah signed a two-year deal and a year from now he might not be the same player that we’ve been used to over the years,” Richards added.

“Elliott can play that position so well and I would just wait. I wouldn’t get rid of him now, not a chance!”

Richards’ colleague, Gary Lineker, meanwhile, can fully understand why there is such strong interest in signing Elliott.

“It’s an interesting decision for him because they’ve obviously brought other players in, Florian Wirtz has come in who is another forward/midfield player,” Lineker said.

“What a tournament he had. If it’s not going to happen for him at Liverpool, I think there would be a host of clubs that would be keen to sign him.”

