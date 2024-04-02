Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim issues fiery response to icon comparisons following Romano reveal

Ruben Amorim has reacted to claims he is the next Jose Mourinho, while Fabrizio Romano has provided his verdict on the Portuguese potentially taking over as Liverpool manager.

After Xabi Alonso announced his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, both Liverpool and Bayern Munich have had to switch their focus to other managers. The two clubs could converge on the same target, as they are both interested in Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the Italian is not the only impressive young coach being monitored at Anfield and Allianz Arena. Liverpool also like the look of Sporting CP’s Amorim, while Bayern are considering the return of their former manager Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently in charge of the German national team.

On Monday, Romano stated that Amorim is the ‘favourite’ to succeed from Jurgen Klopp at this moment in time.

“Despite the links with De Zerbi as Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that – I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now,” he said.

“De Zerbi has been on the list for Liverpool for some time as well, but there’s still no development so far.

“Let’s also see what Bayern will decide to do, but it’s still time for internal talks at Bayern on who will replace Thomas Tuchel, and nothing has been decided yet.”

On Sunday, Amorim was labelled a ‘spectacular’ coach who has the potential to become the ‘new Jose Mourinho’.

Jose Mourinho comparisons ‘make no sense’ – Liverpool target

Those claims have now reached Portugal, with Amorim being quizzed on the exciting comparisons.

However, the so-called ‘Special One 2’ is having none of it. He told the Portuguese press: “It has nothing to do with it, it makes no sense and I have no illusions about it.

“I still remember last year everyone was speculating about whether I was going to leave Sporting. There are no comparisons between the great Jose Mourinho and the Sporting coach.”

The links between Amorim and Mourinho are obvious, due to them both shining in the Primeira Liga and resultantly grabbing the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

However, Amorim has some way to go to repeat Porto’s incredible 2004 Champions League success, as well as the major trophies Mourinho has won at clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

What is clear, though, is that Amorim has completely transformed Sporting since joining the club in March 2020, and he has the potential to lead Liverpool into a successful post-Klopp era.

