Man Utd rocked as Ruben Amorim convinces €70m striker to join AC Milan

Manchester United’s quest to bring Endrick to Old Trafford has just become very difficult, with a report claiming that he wants to play for former Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim at AC Milan, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Real Madrid are willing to let the Brazil international striker leave in the middle of the season.

Endrick is the third-choice striker at Madrid at the moment, with Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Espi ahead of him in the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 20-year-old Brazil international striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, has played only four minutes in LaLiga for Real Madrid so far this campaign.

Endrick has had injury problems in the opening weeks of the new season, but even when fit and available, the youngster is going to find it tough to get regular playing time.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has almost 24,000 followers on X, Endrick wants to leave Madrid in the January transfer window.

The journalist has claimed that Man Utd are interested in signing Endrick from Madrid in the January transfer window.

Jesus, though, has claimed that AC Milan are leading the race for Endrick.

The journalist wrote on X at 3:26pm on October 9: “Endrick is very close to leaving Real Madrid this very winter transfer window.

“AC Milan is in a clear pole position, but several clubs are still keeping a very close eye on the situation, especially from the Premier League (with Manchester United leading the charge) and Borussia Dortmund.

“The Endrick clan wants to negotiate a firm exit: a permanent transfer this winter or a loan with an obligatory purchase option. They don’t want a temporary patch.

“The player considers the recent signing of Carlos Espi to be the straw that broke the camel’s back and sees it as a true lack of respect toward his status and his potential.”

In a further blow to Man Utd’s chances of adding Endrick to manager Michael Carrick’s side, The Touchline, which has 1.7million followers on X, has reported that former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has convinced the striker to move to AC Milan in the middle of the season.

The account wrote on X at 9am on October 9: “EXCLUSIVE: AC Milan manager Rúben Amorim has held a PERSONAL phone call with Endrick to convince the Brazilian wonderkid to join the Italian giants!

“Endrick is now KEEN on joining AC Milan following his conversation with Amorim.

“The Portuguese manager sees Endrick as a RIGHT WINGER or a SECOND STRIKER alongside Goncalo.

“Amorim has personally pushed for the move and made his plans for Endrick clear during their conversation.”

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Real Madrid open to Endrick loan exit – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have no plans to sell Endrick in the January transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 6 that Endrick’s camp held talks with Real Madrid during the international break.

During those talks, Madrid were made aware of the striker’s frustrations.

Sources have told us, though, that Madrid are not planning to sell the striker in the middle of the season.

Endrick cost Madrid €70million (£59m, $78.3m) when they struck a deal with Palmeiras in December 2022 to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com at the time.

However, Madrid are willing to listen to a straight loan proposal, without the option for any club to sign him on a permanent deal, with AC Milan and AS Roma open to such a deal.

Bailey reported: “As things stand, AC Milan and Roma are leading the chase and both clubs would be comfortable with Real’s preferred structure of a loan without an option to buy.

“We understand that the prospect of moving to either Milan or Rome does appeal to Endrick, particularly given the opportunity to secure regular first-team football.

“However, intermediaries continue to push the player and his representatives towards the Premier League, where there remains major interest in landing his signature.”

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