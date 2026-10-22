Celtic identify FOUR top January targets as Liverpool star eyed, double Blackburn raid planned

Celtic’s planning for the January transfer window is well underway, with TEAMtalk able to confirm four key targets, including a promising Liverpool star, as Martin O’Neill looks to strengthen in multiple areas.

Celtic, who sit four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, are looking to build further following a summer in which they brought in 10 new additions (four loanees), including key players Kasper Hogh, Camilo Duran and Haissem Hassan.

We understand that Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Balázs Tóth remains a target. The 29-year-old Hungarian international was on their radar in the summer, but no agreement was reached.

Celtic believe they stand a chance of signing the shot-stopper in January, as Tóth is reluctant to sign a new contract at Ewood Park and is therefore due to become a free agent next summer.

Celtic are attentive to the situation and could pursue a cut-price deal in the winter, or a pre-contract arrangement ahead of a free transfer next summer.

The club already have Viljami Sinisalo established as their first choice goalkeeper, alongside loanee Sam Johnstone and Ross Doohan, yet they still have major issues in that department.

In midfield, Celtic are expected to try again for Torino’s Gvidas Gineitis. The 22-year-old Lithuanian was viewed as a possible replacement for the departed Arne Engels, but a late summer push collapsed over the fee.

Celtic’s offers fell short of Torino’s valuation, in the region of £13million. Multiple sources claim the club intends to return in January, and Gineitis himself has shown he would consider a move.

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Celtic want Liverpool left-back; Blackburn double raid eyed

Left-back depth is another area under scrutiny for Rangers.

Liverpool’s Luke Chambers, 22, is expected to leave on loan once the window opens.

Celtic are understood to be among his admirers and regard the former Kilmarnock loanee as a longer-term project.

With his Anfield contract expiring next summer, a permanent deal is also under consideration.

Attacking midfielder Ryoya Morishita of Blackburn is also on the radar.

A late approach in the summer, linked to discussions around Reo Hatate, failed to move forward.

The 29-year-old Japanese international has impressed in the Championship, and sources suggest Celtic may revisit him in January or look towards the summer.

Blackburn have shown reluctance to sell Morishita, but with Tóth also targeted by the Hoops, a double raid on the Lancashire club can’t be ruled out.

Celtic’s priorities will shift with form, injuries and results in the Premiership and Europe, but O’Neill’s side appear to be preparing carefully for a selective winter market rather than wholesale change.

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