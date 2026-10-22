Jarell Quansah responds to growing Arsenal, Chelsea transfer links after €65m offer rejected

Jarell Quansah has responded to the constant noise surrounding his future amid strong links to London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, after the former had a bid for his services rejected over the summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is currently enjoying his second season in German football after completing a £30million switch from Liverpool in July 2025.

The 23-year-old, who helped the Anfield outfit win the Premier League title during his time on Merseyside, has gone on to make 49 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen while also establishing himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England set-up.

Comfortable playing at both centre-back and right-back, Quansah’s versatility has proven a valuable asset for Leverkusen and he has started all but one of the club’s top-flight matches this season under new head coach Carles Martinez Novell.

However, speculation was feverish over the summer that Quansah could return to the Premier League, with rumours in the German media resurfacing again this month.

According to a recent report from German outlet Bild, the race to snap up Quansah is very much on, with Arsenal in particular keeping close tabs on the player’s situation after seeing a €65m (£55.5m) offer rejected for his services late in the summer window.

However, the Gunners are not the only club keen on Quansah, with the report suggesting that Chelsea and Real Madrid have also made initial enquiries over his availability.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal and Chelsea intrigued by Swedish midfielder – Exclusive

No Liverpool return but clubs still queueing for Quansah

Liverpool, meanwhile, have the option to buy Quansah back from Leverkusen for a fee of €70million (£67.5m) in June 2027, but the player himself has already decided against a return to Merseyside.

And, when asked if the rumours about his future have given him extra ‘motivation’ to perform ahead of Leverkusen’s Europa League meeting with OFI Crete, he replied: “I only have to focus on playing the season, playing as many games as I can and trying to improve. That’s all I can do.

“If I’m in the conversation then that’s for another day but we’ve got a massively important game and it’s another step to becoming a better player.

“That’s the way I’m looking at it at the moment. You can’t get too ahead of yourself because anything could be around the corner.

“I’m just trying to stay levelheaded and keep pushing.”

Leverkusen enter Thursday evening’s clash with Crete in outstanding form, having won their last five matches in all competitions, including a thumping 4-0 victory over Lech Pozan in their opening Europa League contest.

“We’ve got so much momentum going into the game,” Quansah said when asked about Leverkusen’s impressive run of form.

“We’re obviously in a good place, we’re attacking really well, we’re defending a lot better now and there are a lot of positives we can take.

“But it’s a tough away game and we need to be at our very best in every game to be able to take the three points and keep progressing in the tournament.”