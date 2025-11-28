Real Madrid have emphatically informed Liverpool they have zero interest in signing Ibrahima Konate, and two sources have shed light on what happens next for the out-of-contract star.

Konate, 26, is in the final year of his contract at Anfield. The Frenchman is seeking a bumper pay rise that better reflects his guaranteed starter status within the squad.

However, Konate’s performance levels have plummeted this term, with the centre-back costing Liverpool goals on an almost weekly basis.

READ NEXT: Carragher loses it with Konate and blames Slot – ‘sackable offence’

Many believe his head has been turned by confirmed interest from Real Madrid. Los Blancos were understood to have installed Konate as their No 1 defensive target for next summer and could sign a pre-contract agreement with the player from January 1.

But according to the latest from The Athletic, Real Madrid have now shelved their interest in the player.

The report read: ‘The Athletic can reveal the La Liga side have informed their Premier League counterparts directly and unequivocally that — despite such heavy speculation — they now have no interest in recruiting the France international.’

Real Madrid will now move on to other targets. Dayot Upamecano – out of contract at Bayern Munich next summer – is among those believed to be on their radar.

But what happens next for Konate and Liverpool? Afterall, just because he’s not going to Real Madrid, it doesn’t mean he’ll pen fresh terms at Anfield…

What happens now for Konate and Liverpool

The Athletic insisted Liverpool do still hope Konate will sign an extension. Furthermore, the report revealed the belief from those close to the situation is Liverpool have shown ‘strong intent’ throughout the saga and that could resonate with Konate and ultimately sway his decision.

The report added: ‘It is felt at Anfield that the club hierarchy have shown strong intent throughout to extend the 26-year-old centre-back’s career on Merseyside. However, a lot will now depend on Konate’s priorities.’

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Konate and Liverpool are “still discussing” a new contract.

After backing up the claims Real Madrid have steered clear of Konate, Romano added: “Konaté, still discussing new deal at Liverpool. Proposal on the table, no final decision yet.”

There have been speculative claims PSG and Chelsea could look to swoop, though they were largely overshadowed amid the Real Madrid noise.

For the time being at least, Liverpool do want Konate to stay, an offer has been made, and the most attractive suitor are no longer in the mix.

All the signs would appear to suggest Konate will put pen to paper at Anfield when all is said and done.

Latest Liverpool news – Arne Slot…

In other news, Liverpool and Arne Slot must drop one of their biggest names and begin to think about booting him out of Anfield if they’re to have any hope of turning their season around, according to a source.

Elsewhere, a startling new report claims to have revealed the three men FSG are considering as a successor to Arne Slot as Liverpool manager amid growing uncertainty over the Dutchman, while our sources have revealed the ‘non-negotiable’ he must achieve if he is to avoid the sack.

Finally, TEAMtalk’s panel of writers have delivered their verdicts on whether Slot will still be Liverpool’s manager by Christmas.