Slot told dropping Liverpool superstar must happen if he’s to avoid the sack

Liverpool and Arne Slot must drop one of their biggest names and begin to think about booting him out of Anfield if they’re to have any hope of turning their season around, according to a source.

Liverpool are a shambles in every department of the pitch right now. The Reds have been beaten by a three-goal margin on four separate occasions this term and have a negative goal difference across all competitions.

There are no shortage of passengers in the team, with Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez and Cody Gakpo in particular struggling badly.

But according to The Daily Mail’s Oliver Holt, Slot must take a leap of faith and bench Mohamed Salah if he’s serious about getting Liverpool back on track.

Furthermore, Holt suggested the time is right for Liverpool and Slot to begin thinking about moving Salah out of the club. The Egyptian’s existing deal runs until 2027, meaning Liverpool could cash in, potentially to Saudi Arabia, next summer.

‘There have been times when Salah has carried Liverpool on his back with his brilliance but the hard truth is that he has become a luxury player at a time when Liverpool cannot afford to carry him,’ wrote Holt.

‘At a time when Slot desperately needs Salah to step up, he has faded away towards nothingness and become a liability for a team that needs to defend from the front and try, somehow, to reverse a disastrous run of form.

‘It was the same again in the 4-1 home defeat by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Salah was all but anonymous.

‘He is far from being the only under-achiever in the side at the moment but he is one of them.’

Mohamed Salah’s time up at Liverpool?

Holt added: ‘Salah will be unavailable for Liverpool soon anyway. He is set to depart in the middle of December for Egypt’s attempt to win the Africa Cup of Nations and could be gone for more than a month, missing as many as eight or nine games if he leads his nation all the way to the final.

‘Slot should start the process of adapting to life without him now. It is time to shock new life back into the side with some bold decisions and hope that Salah comes back from AFCON rejuvenated and ready to challenge for his place in the team.

‘Until he leaves for the tournament in Morocco, Slot should use him off the bench.

‘When he returns, perhaps to a side that has been strengthened by the recruitment of Marc Guehi, Salah will either be playing for a new Liverpool manager or he will face a fight to get back into a side that has finally committed to life after Jurgen Klopp.’

