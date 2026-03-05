Liverpool accelerate £87m winger signing with two leaving as Slot sack starts Anfield revolution

Salah and Slot now both have Liverpool futures in doubt

Liverpool are in talks to sign an £87m-rated winger with Mohamed Salah and one other wideman on the chopping block, while there’s a stunning new update on Arne Slot’s perilous position and a comical U-turn on a rumoured Reds transfer.

All change on the wings

Both Mohamed Salah AND Federico Chiesa are prime candidates to leave Liverpool in the summer, and a report has confirmed talks are already underway for a brilliant new signing.

Salah’s drop-off this term has been alarming, and it’s increasingly likely the Egyptian won’t see out the two-year extension he agreed less than a year ago.

As you’d expect, Saudi interest in Salah hasn’t diminished despite his poor showings this season. And given he’s still under contract until 2027, Liverpool could jump at the chance to recoup a significant fee for a declining winger in his mid-30s.

According to German reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Chiesa too could depart, which would be more of a mercy given the Italian is barely ever picked.

Taking to X, Plettenberg also revealed Liverpool have now opened talks for the signing of long-rumoured transfer target, Yan Diomande.

And given the RB Leipzig ace will cost around €100m / £87m to sign, one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals in the race, Bayern Munich, are unlikely to pose a threat due to the numbers involved.

Plettenberg wrote: “Since a transfer for Michael Olise in the summer is not considered realistic, Liverpool’s Bundesliga focus has shifted to Yan Diomande.

“19 y/o is being monitored and talks have already taken place. #LFC are exploring the market for a high-class winger in the summer, as Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa could leave the club.

“RB Leipzig are demanding up to €100 million for Diomande. Therefore, a move to FC Bayern is currently also unrealistic.”

Arne Slot finished?

It’s been widely reported Slot could be sacked as manager of Liverpool if the Reds fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Such a scenario would be unthinkable for the reigning Premier League champions after spending close to half a billion pounds on new players last summer.

Fifth spot should be good enough for a place in the competition, thus giving Liverpool extra leeway in the coming months. But according to information provided exclusively to TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, Slot could be fired even if UCL football is secured.

We’ve been told that ‘regardless of how the season ends’ Slot will face ‘significant scrutiny’ from Liverpool’s decision-makers.

Senior figures inside Anfield have privately acknowledged concerns about how Liverpool’s season has unfolded, both on and off the pitch.

What’s more, the availability of an out-of-work manager Liverpool hold in very high regard bodes poorly for the Dutchman…

Transfer U-turn

Sky Germany have flip-flopped on whether or not Liverpool are actually in the running to sign Frankfurt defender, Nnmadi Collins.

It was just a few days ago on March 2 that the outlet declared: “According to Sky Sport, Nnamdi Collins wants to leave Eintracht Frankfurt next summer. The German international recently changed his agency and wants to take the next step in his career.

“As Sky Sport has learned, Liverpool FC is among the interested parties, having recently scouted the defender at the stadium.”

But fast forward to the present day and you can apparently take Liverpool NOT being interested in Collins to the bank.

Sky Germany’s main man Plettenberg wrote on X: “Nnamdi Collins is ready to take the next step in the summer. He has also recently changed his agency.

“A move is possible if a suitable offer arrives. 22 y/o is under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2030.

“The Premier League is a concrete option for him. Despite other reports, Liverpool are currently not in the race.”

Amusing that those ‘other reports’ were from his own colleagues, but that’s transfer news for you.

