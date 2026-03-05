Man Utd stun Liverpool with monster move as double deal believed to be done

Manchester United plan to deprive Liverpool of an £87m man, while the Red Devils are banking on a double deal and there’s a surprising update on United’s next permanent manager.

Man Utd want top Liverpool target

Liverpool are gearing up for the double departure of Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa in the summer, but their top choice to run the wings at Anfield could be heading to Old Trafford.

Sky Germany stated that on the back of Liverpool discovering a deal for Michael Olise is impossible to make, they’re putting their eggs in the Yan Diomande basket.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd could get one over their old rivals and when the Red Devils come calling where transfers are involved, they usually get their way.

He stated: “The plan of Man Utd is to add one or maybe two midfielders. I see that Man Utd will be very busy with midfielders.

“It’s not finished there, there is more to do in this summer transfer window. Man Utd have been following left wingers for some time.

“When Ruben Amorim was the manager, they were in the mix for Antoine Semenyo, but Manchester City was his favoured destination.

“Don’t forget about a player I’ve been telling you about, Yan Diomande. He’s doing fantastic at Leipzig and my understanding is that United in January sent their scouts several times to follow Diomande. He’s being monitored for sure, but let’s see if there’s going to be more.”

Man Utd banking on double deal

United aim to splash the cash in the summer, and to ensure they can sign multiple high calibre stars, a handful of lucrative exits will be required.

Thankfully for those of a United persuasion, the club already believe two money-spinning exits are in the bag.

That’s according to Romano once again, who stated Man Utd believe the permanent sales of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are practically done deals.

He explained on his YouTube channel: “Basically Man Utd count on €80m income from these two players. For Hojlund, Napoli already paid a €6m loan fee, and they’re fully expected to pay €44m in their option to buy.

“Napoli are very happy with Hojlund and he’s very happy with Napoli. The expectation is for Hojlund and Napoli to continue together.”

On Rashford, he added: “And then €30m for Marcus Rashford, because in the end, Man Utd believe Barcelona will be able to make the deal permanent for Rashford.

“They’re still talking club-to-club and it’ll take some time financially for Barcelona to progress in an official and concrete way, but with the agents of Rashford there is already an agreement [on personal terms].”

Carrick’s race is run

Finally, Man Utd’s defeat to Newcastle not only ended Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run since taking charge, but also appears to have ruled him out of the running to take the job outright.

Just a few days ago, reports suggested Carrick’s chances of becoming the next permanent managed of Man Utd were increasing.

And given United were riding a seven-game unbeaten run which included six wins, it was hard to make a case against Carrick.

But after somehow losing to 10-man Newcastle, the latest from Ben Jacobs stated Carrick isn’t in the running, and nor are two other rumoured targets, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel.

Instead, the reporter claimed Man Utd have narrowed their shortlist down to three names – Roberto Martinez, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann.