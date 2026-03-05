Hertha Berlin sensation Kennet Eichhorn is at the centre of a growing transfer frenzy, with Manchester United and Arsenal both gearing up to make summer moves for the supremely talented 16-year-old.

The Premier League duo are set to face competition from several European heavyweights, however, which is testament to Eichhorn’s performances and world-class potential.

The Germany under-17s captain, born in July 2009, has already made a remarkable impact at Hertha BSC in the 2. Bundesliga.

Despite his tender age, Eichhorn has featured regularly for the first team, showcasing composure, tactical intelligence, and an ability to dictate play from deep positions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him a market value estimated around €20million (£17.4m / $23.2m), though his contract does include a variable release clause valued between €12million and €20million, which could activate in the summer of 2026.

This staggered clause, potentially varying by club or competition, makes him an attractive proposition for big-spending sides.

Sources indicate Bayern Munich are stepping up their pursuit significantly in a bid to beat English sides to his signature.

The Bavarians have contacted Eichhorn’s representatives at the agency 11Wins (which also handles Jamal Musiala) giving them a potential edge through existing connections.

Bayern view the youngster as a long-term midfield reinforcement, especially with uncertainties in their current squad. They have also offered what is being described as “exceptional” terms. However, competition is fierce…

Man Utd, Arsenal, join race for 16y/o sensation

United and Arsenal have both entered the race, with Premier League sources highlighting their interest in bolstering defensive midfield options.

United see Eichhorn as a key piece in their ongoing rebuild, while Arsenal’s focus on youthful talent aligns perfectly with the player’s profile. Both clubs have been in contact with his agents, leveraging on his desire to move to England.

Other clubs interested include Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Barcelona, and even Real Madrid, although they have not made any major moves yet.

Eichhorn, currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained in January, remains focused on rehabilitation and supporting Hertha’s promotion ambitions.

At just 16, Eichhorn’s maturity belies his years. Standing at 186 cm, he combines physical presence with technical finesse, excelling in ball progression, defensive anticipation, and tempo control. Should a move materialise, the fee would represent exceptional value for a player already performing at senior level in a competitive league.

As the window approaches, Eichhorn’s future could see one of the most exciting talents in football get a major move.

