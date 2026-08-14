Bayer Leverkusen reach ‘clear internal decision’ on selling Jarell Quansah to Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen have made up their mind and will NOT sell Jarell Quansah to Arsenal, though one report claims a deal to sign a superior defender is ’99 percent done’ anyway.

Liverpool sold Quansah, 23, to Leverkusen last summer. The versatile defender had barely got a kick in the 2024/25 campaign under Arne Slot, and Liverpool banked £30m prior to add-ons when doing business with the Bundesliga side.

Quansah excelled in his maiden season in Germany, resulting in the defender booking his place in England’s squad for the World Cup, where he featured more than even he might have expected.

The Reds did have a buy-back clause they could trigger earlier this summer if paying €70m / £59m, though they elected to ignore it.

And earlier on Friday, Sky Sports broke news of Quansah being a genuine candidate to return to the Premier League, though to north London and not Merseyside.

Arsenal, who are in the market for a defender who plays centre-back and right-back, opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen.

Throughout the day, reporters and outlets in the industry have all stressed Leverkusen would rather not sell, and if they do, it’ll only happen if generating a substantial profit.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on Friday night, Leverkusen have reached a decision and there’ll be no transfer, no matter what.

Leverkusen keeping Quansah; Arsenal nearing Konsa agreement

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Clear internal decision: Jarell Quansah is currently not for sale at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

‘There is also no release clause or buy-back option anymore.’

With that avenue closed, Arsenal must look elsewhere and it’s no secret their true top target is actually Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde as well as Quansah have been shortlisted, though it’s England international Konsa who is the No 1 prize.

READ NEXT: Arsenal AGREE signing of prolific Liverpool forward as elite No 9 eyed next

Our insider, Graeme Bailey brought news on Friday of Arsenal readying a bid in excess of £50m for the 28-year-old Villa ace.

A subsequent update from Football Insider then set pulses racing in north London when declaring: ‘Ezri Konsa’s move to Arsenal is “99 per cent” done after he informed Aston Villa of his desire to leave.’

It was then claimed club-to-club discussions have reached the ‘final stages’ and an agreement, projected to be worth around £60m, is now ‘expected’ in due course.

DON’T MISS: Ornstein reveals Gabriel Martinelli decision on leaving Arsenal for Galatasaray