Man Utd thunder in for Jarell Quansah after Arsenal falter for ex-Liverpool defender

Manchester United are in ‘active’ talks for the surprise signing of ex-Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah, and a report has outlined why they hold an advantage over fellow suitors Arsenal.

Quansah’s name hit the headlines earlier on Friday when Sky Sports were first to break news of Arsenal making an approach for the player.

The Gunners are in the market for a versatile defender who can play at right-back and centre-back. Quansah, 23, fits that billing.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is their preferred target, though Villa’s asking price of £60m has given the Gunners cold feet.

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde is also a player of interest to Andrea Berta, Mikel Arteta and co, though as yet, no talks are taking place for his potential transfer.

As such, it’s Quansah who is in the spotlight right now, with Arsenal a genuine contender to sign a player Liverpool sold for £35m (add-ons included) just one year ago.

The Reds did have a buy-back option they could have activated earlier this summer worth €70m /£59m, though the option is no longer active.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, don’t wish to sell, and if they can be cajoled into agreeing a deal, it’ll only happen if a buying club bids well in excess of the £35m package they paid.

And according to the latest from online outlet, FootballTransfers, Leverkusen’s relatively high asking price is putting the Gunners off.

What’s more, they claimed Arsenal aren’t the only English heavyweight who’ve made an approach for Quansah, with Man Utd doing the same.

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Man Utd in ‘active’ talks for Jarell Quansah transfer

They stated: ‘Arsenal and Manchester United are in active contract talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a shock deal to sign England international centre-back Jarell Quansah.’

Doubling down on claims Man Utd are now in this race, they added: ‘Man Utd have been in contact with the player’s representatives over a move.’

The report then went on to note why Man Utd seemingly hold the upper hand when pointing to the costs involved.

FootballTransfers continued: ‘Initial indications are there is likely to be a sizeable gulf in valuations between the north London side and Leverkusen, potentially opening the door for Man Utd.’

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In truth, a switch to Old Trafford would come as a huge surprise, not least because of Quansah’s history at Liverpool.

Furthermore, Man Utd are in the market for a new defender but they’re seeking a left-back, and not necessarily a right-back or centre-back.