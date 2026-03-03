A recent Liverpool signing who we can confirm is considering handing in a transfer request now has a familiar club hoping to spring his signing at season’s end, according to a report.

The results are mixed for Liverpool’s most recent crop of summer signings so far, with some struggling, some thriving, and others barely getting a kick.

Falling into that latter category are Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak.

But while Frimpong and Isak’s lack of action is due to injuries, Mamardashvili’s issue is a simple case of two into one does not go.

Liverpool paid £29.9m to bring the giant Georgian goalkeeper to Anfield. He’s viewed as Liverpool’s long-term successor to Alisson Becker, but the legendary Brazilian is still at the peak of his powers.

As such, Mamardashvili is facing up to the prospect of a second season warming the bench next year. It’s a difficult situation for the 25-year-old who is entering his prime years as a goalkeeper, was a guaranteed starter at Valencia, and is widely regarded as being among the world’s top stoppers.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news on February 26 of Mamardashvili growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of opportunities.

The fact he was surprisingly overlooked for selection in the FA Cup clash with Brighton – a competition Liverpool usually rotate heavily in – hasn’t helped matters.

Sources explained Mamardashvili is seriously considering handing in a transfer request and could push to spend the 2026/27 season away on loan.

That’s not the ideal scenario for Liverpool given Caoimhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford last summer. Furthermore, Vitezslas Jaros – who had been excelling on loan at Ajax – has suffered a serious knee injury and might not be fit for the early stages of next season.

And according to the latest out of Spain, Mamardashvili has a familiar club in the form of old boys Valencia chasing his signature for the 26/27 campaign.

After describing his 934 minutes of action in a Liverpool shirt as ‘abysmal’, the report declared his role at Anfield to be ‘negligible’.

Mamardashvili’s patience has reportedly ‘run out’ and Valencia are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation.

At this point, you might be wondering why Valencia would re-sign the keeper if they’ve already landed a replacement.

However, when signing their successor to Mamardashvili last summer, Valencia moved for Athletic Bilbao’s Julen Agirrezabala, who only arrived on loan.

His deal contains an option to buy worth around €12m, but if it’s not taken up, Valencia will need a new starting stopper next year and in Mamardashvili, they’d be bringing one of the world’s best back home for one more season at least.

