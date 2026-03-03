Long-standing Liverpool interest in Morgan Rogers has been confirmed by a second source, though TEAMtalk can explain why a move is highly unlikely, as well as the powerful European giant who are also ready to battle multiple other Premier League suitors for the Aston Villa star’s £100m-plus signature.

The 23-year-old playmaker has established himself as one of the leading playmakers in the Premier League, taking his game to the next level since joining Aston Villa in a bargain £8m in January 2024. Just over two years later, Rogers is now a regular for club and country and looks a shoo-in to claim a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

With 10 goals and seven assists to his name so far this season, Rogers has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative and versatile playmakers, with his ability to drift across the frontline and find pockets of space making him a nightmare for opposing sides.

Now, after TEAMtalk revealed last week that multi-club interest in Rogers is starting to gather serious pace ahead of the summer window, one of the most trusted reporters on all things Liverpool, David Lynch, has confirmed the Reds do hold a concrete interest in the £100m-rated playmaker this summer, though has questioned just how likely a move is…

“In terms of some of the names you’re seeing, I’m sure there are players they like,” Lynch began on Anfield Index.

“The Morgan Rogers one is always interesting to me because he definitely is someone who they’ve watched and have liked down the years.

“But you’ve also got to say they’ve got Florian Wirtz in the number 10, [Dominik] Szoboszlai can play there. Rogers can play off the left, but he’s not a natural winger, and I would rather see them go for an out-and-out winger profile really.”

Indeed, Lynch’s comments tally exactly with what our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on February 17 – that Liverpool do hold a long-standing interest in the player, but their chances of a summer move would appear unlikely with the Reds instead prioritising other areas of the side, and in particular a new out-and-out winger…

Liverpool plan to sign a new winger as clubs queue up for Rogers

Indeed, we understand that one of Liverpool’s primary objectives this summer will be to sign a new winger, with Yan Diomande very much a player of interest to the Reds and with Mo Salah now entering in the process of what is expected to be his final months at Anfield.

With regards the Egyptian superstar, Salah is now in a ‘long goodbye’ at Anfield and his exit is described by a top source as ‘increasingly likely’ this summer.

Turning attention to Rogers, and the common belief is that Villa will face a strong test to retain the services of their £100m-rated star this summer, particularly if Unai Emery’s side miss out on Champions League qualification.

To that end, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all hold Rogers in high regard and continue to monitor the situation closely, sources confirm.

And the attention is not limited to England. We can reveal that Paris Saint‑Germain have been doing increasing work on Rogers, with sources indicating the French champions were hugely impressed by his performances during last season’s Champions League clashes.

PSG have maintained a watching brief ever since and are expected to remain in the conversation should the landscape shift.

Tottenham Hotspur, too, also, have a long-standing interest and are understood to be dreaming of a big-money raid this summer, though, for now, Spurs have bigger and more immediate concerns to think about, like relegation, before they start planning for next season.

